HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's English T20 Blast Match - June 28th, 2021

Hampshire and Middlesex will lock horns in the South Group match of the 2021 T20 Blast at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Hampshire are having an underwhelming campaign thus far, winning only one of their seven games. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Middlesex are also having a similar campaign, winning just twice in eight matches. However, they defeated Glamorgan in their previous match and will look to continue their winning run in the competition.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire

James Vince, D Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Liam Dawson, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Ian Holland, Sam Northeast.

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Nick Gubbins, Daryl Mitchell, Max Holden, John Simpson, Luke Hollman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Paul Stirling.

Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal.

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Nick Gubbins, Daryl Mitchell, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Steven Finn (c).

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Middlesex, South Group.

Date and Time (IST): 28th June, 11:30 PM.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

A fresh wicket will be available for this game. The pitch is expected to assist batsmen more than bowlers, with the ball set to come nicely onto the bat. One can expect a high scoring encounter on the cards, as there are shorter boundaries on offer.

The team batting first have a good winning record at this venue, which might tempt the captain winning the toss to bat first.

English T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs MID)

HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, D'Arcy Short, James Vince, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mason Crane.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Joe Weatherley, James Vince, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, James Fuller, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mason Crane.

Captain: Joe Weatherley. Vice-captain: James Fuller.

