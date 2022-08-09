HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the New Close County Cricket Ground in Newport on Tuesday, August 9.
Hampshire are currently second in Group B with four points following two wins on the trot. Northamptonshire, meanwhile, are sixth with two points, having won and lost one apiece.
HAM vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today
Hampshire: Nick Gubbins (c), Aneurin Donald, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Toby Albert, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner.
Northamptonshire: Will Young (c), Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Sales, Lewis McManus (wk), Nathan Buck, Tom Taylor, Jack White, Alex Russell.
Match Details
HAM vs NOR, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup
Date & Time: August 9th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: New Close County Cricket Ground, Newport
Pitch Report
Although the track at the New Close County Cricket Ground in Newport is likely to be a good one to bat on, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball. A high-scoring game is likely to be on the cards today.
Today’s HAM vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lewis McManus has been in good form in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, having accumulated 110 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 122.22.
Batters
Will Young has amassed 172 runs in two matches so far. He has hit 19 fours and five sixes in the competition.
Tom Prest has scored 198 runs, including a fine 181-run knock in the last game, in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. He also has one wicket to his name.
All-rounder
Felix Organ has bowled well in the tournament, with the Hampshire off-spinner taking five wickets in two fixtures so far.
Bowler
Nathan Buck, who has picked up seven wickets in the English Domestic One-Day Cup so far, will be keen to add to his tally today.
Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Tom Prest (HAM): 300 points
Will Young (NOR): 253 points
Saif Zaib (NOR): 249 points
Nathan Buck (NOR): 227 points
Felix Organ (HAM): 175 points
Important stats for HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Tom Prest: 198 runs & 1 wicket
Nick Gubbins: 123 runs
Felix Organ: 5 wickets
Will Young: 172 runs
Saif Zaib: 172 runs & 1 wicket
Nathan Buck: 7 wickets
HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Will Young, Saif Zaib, Nick Gibbins, Tom Prest, Rob Keogh, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Nathan Buck, Scott Currie, John Turner.
Captain: Will Young. Vice-captain: Tom Prest.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Brown, Will Young, Saif Zaib, Nick Gibbins, Tom Prest, Rob Keogh, Felix Organ, John White, Nathan Buck, Scott Currie, John Turner.
Captain: Nick Gibbins. Vice-captain: Nathan Buck.