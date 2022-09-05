HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English County Championship Match

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in an English County Championship fixture at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HAM vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Hampshire have been phenomenal in the English County Championship so far. With eight wins, two losses, and a draw to their name, Hampshire are second in the table. They are currently on a three-match winning run, having defeated Yorkshire by seven wickets in their last outing.

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, are fifth in the table. They have played 10 matches thus far, winning and losing two apiece while drawing six times. Northamptonshire beat Gloucestershire by two wickets in their last match.

HAM vs NOR Match Details

The 99th English County Championship match between Hampshire and Northamptonshire will be played on September 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAM vs NOR, English County Championship, Match 99

Date and Time: 5th September, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB website and app

HAM vs NOR Pitch Report

The track at the Rose Bowl has been a good one to bat on in the English County Championship so far. First-innings scores in excess of 300 and 400 have been posted here this season, with the trend likely to continue. Pacers will find some assistance and could prove to be instrumental with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 304

Average second-innings score: 210.25

HAM vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Hampshire: W-W-W-L-W

Northamptonshire: W-L-W-D-D

HAM vs NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hampshire injury/team news

Liam Dawson could play before joining the England team for the upcoming tour of Pakistan. Tom Prest is also in the squad after impressing in the Royal London Cup, where he scored 402 runs.

Hampshire Probable Playing 11

Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Tom Prest, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas.

Northamptonshire injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northamptonshire Probable Playing 11

Will Young (c), Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Luke Procter, Lewis McManus (wk), Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Jack White, Alex Russell.

HAM vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ben Brown (11 matches, 675 runs, Average: 48.21)

Ben Brown has been in solid touch with the bat and can prove to be a great wicketkeeper choice for your HAM vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 675 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.21.

Top Batter pick

Will Young (3 matches, 197 runs)

Will Young has played just three matches so far, but has already made an impact with the bat, scoring 197 runs, including a century against Warwickshire in the last match.

Top All-rounder pick

Ian Holland (11 matches, 477 runs and 4 wickets)

Ian Holland has scored 477 runs at an average of over 26 in addition to taking four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Kyle Abbott (11 matches, 49 wickets, Average: 20.28)

Kyle Abbott is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 49 wickets at a sensational average of 20.28 in 11 games. Abbott already has four five-wicket-hauls to his name.

HAM vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Keith Barker

Keith Barker has scored 483 runs at an average of 32.20. He is also the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker with 43 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 21.65. He could be a great captaincy pick for your HAM vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Luke Procter

Luke Procter is the seventh highest run-scorer in the English County Championship with 815 runs, including three centuries, in nine matches at a jaw-dropping average of 81.50. Procter also has three wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HAM vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Keith Barker 483 runs and 43 wickets Kyle Abbott 49 wickets Luke Procter 815 runs and 3 wickets Ben Brown 675 runs Ben Sanderson 30 wickets

HAM vs NOR match expert tips

Kyle Abbott has been brilliant with the ball and could prove to be an effective multiplier pick for your HAM vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 99, Head to Head League

HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Match 99, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben Brown, Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batters: Felix Organ, Will Young, James Vince

All-rounders: Keith Barker (c), Luke Procter (vc), Ian Holland

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, James Fuller, Ben Sanderson

HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 99, Grand League

HAM vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team , Match 99, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben Brown (vc), Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batters: Felix Organ, Will Young, James Vince

All-rounders: Keith Barker, Luke Procter, Ian Holland

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott (c), Mohammad Abbas, Ben Sanderson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar