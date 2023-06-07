HAM vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 7, 2023

Hampshire (HAM) and Somerset (SOM) are set to face off in the 60th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be hosting this exciting South Group clash on Wednesday, June 7.

After a tough start to the tournament, Hampshire have returned to winning ways in style, winning three games on the trot, including a five-run victory against Middlesex in the previous game. They are currently placed third in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.807, having won four of their six games so far.

Somerset, on the other hand, are in red hot form right now as they remain the only team in the tournament who haven’t lost a single game so far. With six consecutive wins, they currently sit comfortably at the top of the South Group points table with 12 points and a net run rate of +2.184.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the HAM vs SOM game:

HAM vs SOM Squad for Today's Match

Hampshire Squad

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, John Turner, Aneurin Donald.

Somerset Squad

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Davey, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Matt Henry, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, James Rew, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe.

#3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SOM) - 8.5 Credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been the most consistent performer at Somerset over the years. In the six matches he has played this season, Kohler-Cadmore has displayed excellent batting performances, notching up 213 runs with the help of two fifties.

With an impressive average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 180.50, the team will be expecting another match-winning knock from him in the next game. Therefore, he should be a must-pick for the HAM vs SOM Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Ben Green (SOM) - 9 Credits

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

In the presence of many world-class bowlers in the team, Ben Green has been the standout performer for Somerset this season. The 25-year-old seamer is the leading wicket-taker for the team, having notched up 14 wickets from just six games at an economy of 7.32.

If needed, Green is more than capable of hitting mighty blows batting lower down the order. His all-round ability can fetch you a lot of fantasy points and that makes him an ideal pick to be your captain or vice-captain for the HAM vs SOM Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 James Vince (HAM) - 9 Credits

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince is currently second in the list of leading run-scorers of the tournament, having scored 356 runs from just six games, at an unbelievable average of 118.66 and a strike rate of 172.81.

With one century and three fifties to his name, Vince is currently one of the most dangerous batters in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Fantasy users should pick him in their Dream11 fantasy team for the HAM vs SOM game.

