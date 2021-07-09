HAM vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 9th, 2021

Hampshire are set to lock horns with Somerset in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Hampshire are in all sorts of trouble in the ongoing T20 Blast as they are placed at the bottom of the points table. Having won only two out of their 10 matches, Hampshire haven’t had much going in their favor.

Somerset, on the contrary, are sitting pretty in second spot in the table with 14 points from 11 matches. They are in stupendous form after five wins in their last six matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

#3 Joe Weatherley

Joe Weatherley is one of the bright points in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Hampshire. The right-hander has scored 206 runs at an average of 29.42 while striking at a reasonable 127.16.

In each of his team’s last four matches, the 24-year-old registered scores in double digits. Weatherley bats in the middle-order and he needs to be on top of his game against Somerset.

#2 Marchant de Lange

Marchant de Lange has been brilliant for Somerset in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. In eight matches, the right-arm speedster has picked up 11 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.62.

His best bowling figures of 3/18 came against Kent in Taunton. Hampshire’s batting isn’t at its best and De Lange has every chance of getting a couple of wickets, if not more.

#1 Devon Conway

Devon Conway has hit his straps since joining Somerset for the 2021 T20 Blast. The southpaw has already scored 235 runs from five matches at an incredible average of 78.33, the highest among his teammates.

Having already scored three half-centuries, Conway has looked at his very best. He has already hit the most fours, 31, for his team. The Hampshire bowlers can’t allow him to settle into a rhythm.

