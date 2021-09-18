HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2021, 1st Semi-final

Hampshire (HAM) will lock horns with Somerset (SOM) in the first semi-final of the T20 Blast 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Somerset will start the game as hot favorites and look to go the distance this time around. However, they face a strong Hampshire side who are capable of going the distance themselves. With the likes of Tom Banton and James Vince set to take to the field, an exciting game beckons on Saturday.

HAM vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Tom Prest, Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (wk), Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, James Fuller and Brad Wheal

SOM XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange and Max Waller

Match Details

HAM vs SOM, T20 Blast 2021, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 18th September 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at Edgbaston with some help on offer for the bowlers. The batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers early on with there being little help on offer for the pacers. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total.

Today’s HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has been Somerset's go-to batsman for quick runs early on in the innings. With his experience and skill-set bound to come in handy, Banton is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince is Hampshire's best bet with the bat, with his ability to score big runs at the top of the order being key. Given the form that he is in coming into this game, he is a must-have in your HAM vs SOM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Lewis Gregory: Vince's counterpart Lewis Gregory has been brilliant with the ball for Somerset this season. However, he is due for a big knock with the bat in the middle order, something that isn't far off for a man of his experience and skill-set.

Bowler

Mason Crane: Hampshire's lead spinner Mason Crane has done well in the middle overs with a few wickets to his name as well. With spin likely to play a part in Birmingham, Crane should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HAM vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Marchant de Lange (SOM) - 626 points

James Vince (HAM) - 619 points

Will Smeed (SOM) - 538 points

Important Stats for HAM vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

James Vince: 371 runs in 11 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 33.73

Tom Banton: 237 runs in 8 T20 Blast 2021 matches, SR: 189.60

Marchant de Lange: 17 wickets in 12 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 20.24

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2021)

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, James Vince, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Tom Prest, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: James Vince

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, James Vince, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Joe Weatherley, Tom Lammonby, Liam Dawson, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Tom Abell

Edited by Samya Majumdar