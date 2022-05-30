HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Hampshire will take on Somerset in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

Hampshire have played only once this season, losing to Middlesex. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Somerset are second in the standings, winning both their games while chasing.

HAM vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey.

Match Details

Match: HAM vs SOM.

Date & Time: May 30, 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has usually produced fairly high-scoring games in the T20 Blast. The average score batting first last season was 172, and Middlesex scored 163 in the first match this season. Moreover, teams batting first have won about 63% of the games in the Blast.

Today’s HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott can play match-winning knocks at the top of the order. He looked solid during his 28 in the last game.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw has played two games and has struck as many half-centuries. He has hit nine fours and as many sixes so far.

All-rounders

Lewis Gregory can make an all-round impact. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.83, and he chipped in with ten runs in the only game he batted.

Bowlers

Brad Wheal has returned three scalps from the only game he has played.

Five best players to pick in HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Rilee Rossouw (SOM): 207 points

Josh Davey (SOM): 142 points

Lewis Gregory (SOM): 107 points

Brad Wheal (HAM): 79 points

Ben McDermott (HAM): 69 points.

Key stats for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Rilee Rossouw: 148 runs

Josh Davey: 4 wickets

Lewis Gregory: 10 runs and 3 wickets

Ben McDermott: 28 runs

Brad Wheal: 3 wickets.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Somerset - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Ben McDermott, Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Josh Davey, Nathan Ellis, Brad Wheal.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott.

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Somerset - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Ben McDermott, Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, James Fuller, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Nathan Ellis, Brad Wheal.

Captain: Lewis Gregory. Vice-captain: James Vince.

Edited by Bhargav