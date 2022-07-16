HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Semifinal 2

Hampshire will take on Somerset in the second semifinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Hampshire finished fourth in the South Group table with nine wins from 14 matches. They finished with 18 points, winning their last five group games. They beat Warwickshire in the quarterfinals by 104 runs.

Somerset, meanwhile, finished second in the South Group. They won ten of their 14 games and finished with 20 points, falling short of the table toppers Surrey by a single point. Somerset secured a jaw-dropping 265 runs win over Derbyshire in the quarterfinals and will be confident about their chances in the last four.

HAM vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

HAM

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane.

SOM

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell (c), Rilee Rossouw, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle.

Match Details

Match: HAM vs SOM, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Semifinal 2

Date and Time: July 16, 2022; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch is known to be a balanced onethat generally provides good competition between bat and ball. Pacers will look to cause damage with the new ball, but batting gets easier as the game progresses. The captain winning the toss will likely want to bowl first.

Today’s HAM vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott has been in decent touch with the bat this season and is a good pick for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He has scored 401 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 140.70.

Batters

James Vince is the leading run-scorer in the Vitality Blast T20, scoring 653 runs in 14 games at an average of 54.41 and a strike rate of over 146. He has notched up two centuries and is a great captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Rilee Rossouw, meanwhile, is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. He he has been one of the best players for Somerset, amassing 600 runs at an average of 50 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 197.36. Rossouw has scored seven half-centuries and has missed a century by seven runs.

All-rounders

James Fuller is an amazing all-rounder who has been on top of his game with both bat and ball. He has been especially effective with the ball, scalping 20 wickets in 15 games at an average of 19.60.

Ben Green, meanwhile, has also had an extremely successful campaign for Somerse. He has scalped 20 wickets at an average of 21.5.

Bowlers

Chris Wood is the second-highest wicket-taker for Hampshire, after James Fuller. He has struck 19 times at an average of 21.52.

Five best players to pick in HAM vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

James Fuller (HAM) – 1032 points

James Vince (HAM) – 1007 points

Rilee Rossouw (SOM) – 971 points

Ben Green (SOM) – 811 points

Ben McDermott (HAM) – 789 points.

Key stats for HAM vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

James Fuller: 20 wickets

James Vince: 653 runs

Rilee Rossouw: 600 runs

Ben Green: 20 wickets

Ben McDermott: 401 runs.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Tom Banton, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, James Fuller, Ben Green, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Peter Siddle.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-Captain: James Fuller.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Tom Banton, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, James Fuller, Ben Green, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Peter Siddle, Josh Davey.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-Captain: Ben Green.

