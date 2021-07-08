HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s T20 Blast match - July 9, 2021

The Rose Bowl at Southampton will host Hampshire and Somerset in the South Group of the T20 Blast on Friday.

Hampshire are on a pretty bad ride in the tournament after registering five defeats. They currently hold the wooden spoon in the Southern Group and will definitely need some strong performances from their players to register big victories in their remaining encounters.

Somerset, on the other hand, have had completely different fortunes as they are placed comfortably second in the points table, with six wins and three defeats. Their positive net run rate will surely boost the team’s chances going forward in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire

D’Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott

Somerset

Devon Conway, George Bartlett, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Edward Byrom, Ben Green, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Tom Abell, James Hildreth

Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire

D’Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Kyle Abbott (c)

Somerset

Devon Conway (wk), George Bartlett, Will Smeed, James Hildreth (c), Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller, Tom Abell

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Somerset, South Group

Date and Time (IST): 9th July, 11:30 PM

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch report

A dry, hard wicket will be on offer at the Rose Bowl and it barely assists bowlers in the first innings. The batsmen should make full use of the conditions with the weather forecast set to be perfect for a good 40-over contest.

The wicket, however, tends to slow down a bit as the innings progresses. 170-180 runs should be the par score, with chasing teams finding it tough to place the ball.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs SOM)

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Lewis McManus, Tom Abell, Jack Weatherley, D'Arcy Short, Will Smeed, Colin de Grandhomme, Lewis Goldsworthy, Marchat de Lange, Mason Crane, Scott Currie

Captain: Devon Conway Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Lewis McManus, James Hildreth, Jack Weatherley, D'Arcy Short, Will Smeed, Colin de Grandhomme, James Fuller, Marchat de Lange, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie

Captain: Colin de Grandhomme Vice-captain: Lewis McManus

