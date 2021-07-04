HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s English County Championship Match - July 4th, 2021

Hampshire will take on Surrey in the 75th match of the English County Championship at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Hampshire are currently third in Group 2 of the English County Championship. Having played eight games so far, they have won three times and lost twice, with three of Hampshire's fixtures ending in draws. They have 108 points in their bag and trail table-toppers Somerset by 11. Hampshire will head into the upcoming fixture on the back of a drawn game against Somerset.

Surrey, meanwhile, are fourth in Group 2 of the English County Championship, just seven points behind Hampshire. They have played eight matches so far, winning and losing two apiece, while four of their fixtures ended in draws. Surrey recorded three consecutive draws before winning their last match against Gloucestershire by an innings and 47 runs.

All in all, another entertaining English County Championship game beckons in Southampton.

Squads to choose from:

Hampshire

James Vince, Lewis McManus, Kyle Abbott, Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Nick Gubbins, Colin de Grandhomme, Ian Holland, Mason Crane

Surrey

Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Rikki Clarke, Amar Virdi, Clarke, Geddes, Moriarty, Patel.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hampshire

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Nick Gubbins, James Vince, Lewis McManus, Colin de Grandhomme, Keith Baker, Kyle Abbott, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane.

Surrey

Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Rikki Clarke, Amar Virdi.

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Surrey, 75th match, English County Championship

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 4th July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a balanced one which offers equal assistance to both the bowlers and batters. It was the venue for the recently concluded World Test Championship final where New Zealand beat India by eight wickets. Both teams would prefer to bowl first upon winning the toss and look to make good use of the conditions upfront. The average first innings score at the venue is 260 runs.

English County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs SUR)

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Tips - English County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Hashim Amla, James Vince, Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns, Rikki Clarke, Ian Holland, Kyle Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Jordan Clark, Brad Wheal

Captain: Rory Burns. Vice-captain: Ian Holland

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Hashim Amla, James Vince, Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Ian Holland, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Jordan Clark

Captain: Mark Stoneman. Vice-captain: Kyle Jamieson

Edited by Samya Majumdar