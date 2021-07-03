HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Test County Championship match - July 4th, 2021

Hampshire will cross swords with Surrey in a Group 2 match of the County Championship 2021 at Rose Bowl in Southampton from Sunday, July 4.

Hampshire are currently placed third in the points table with three wins from eight matches. After drawing their matches against Leicestershire and Somerset, they will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Surrey, on the other hand, are placed in the fourth spot with 101 points. They have managed only two wins from eight matches. However, the win by an innings and 47 runs against Gloucestershire should keep them in good stead.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the County Championship 2021 match between Hampshire and Surrey.

#3 Ollie Pope

Surrey v Hampshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Ollie Pope has been in stupendous touch in the ongoing County Championship. The right-handed batter has notched 555 runs for Surrey at an average of 61.66 with two centuries to his name.

His top score of 245 came against Leicestershire at the Kennington Oval in London. Moreover, a strike rate of 78.83 suggests that he hasn’t allowed the bowlers to settle down into a rhythm.

#2 Ian Holland

Somerset v Hampshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Ian Holland is currently the leading run-scorer for Hampshire in the County Championship. The 30-year-old batter has racked up 520 runs from 13 innings at a decent average of 43.33.

The right-hander has scored two fifties and as many centuries in the tournament. Holland is expected to be a key member of his team in the upcoming contest against Surrey.

#1 James Vince

Somerset v Hampshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

James Vince has contributed quite a bit in Hampshire’s campaign in the County Championship. The 30-year-old has scored 473 runs at an average of 43 and striking at an impressive 66.52.

He has two half-centuries and a century to his name in the first-class tournament. Back in April, he produced a 220-ball knock of 231 with 36 fours and two sixes against Leicestershire.

