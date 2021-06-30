HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 30th, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Surrey take on Hampshire at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

After a bright start to their T20 Blast campaign, Surrey have succumbed to multiple defeats, slipping down to fourth spot in the points table. Despite possessing a good blend of youth and experience, Surrey will come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to Glamorgan on Tuesday. However, they will be eyeing a return to winning ways with only a handful of matches left in the competition.

Their opponents Hampshire are at the bottom of the table, but they still have a realistic chance of making it to the top four. They will need to win all of their remaining games from here on, with the duo of James Vince and D'Arcy Short being key to their fortunes. Although their bowling has blown hot and cold this season, the addition of Colin de Grandhomme should add some variety to the side.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, but Surrey might just hold the edge owing to superior form. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking T20 Blast game beckons at the Rose Bowl.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire

Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince

Surrey

Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

Surrey

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c), Daniel Moriarty and Jade Dernbach

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Surrey, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 30th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

As seen in the third T20I between England and Sri Lanka, a decent batting track is expected for today's T20 Blast game. Although the ball should skid nicely on to the bat, the batsmen should be wary of the extra bounce and movement off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, paving the way for an exciting contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a competitive total at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs SUR)

HAM vs SUR T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Smith, J Vince, D Short, W Jacks, L Evans, C de Grandhomme, J Overton, D Moriarty, K Jamieson, M Crane and C Wood

Captain: D Short. Vice-captain: W Jacks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Smith, J Vince, D Short, W Jacks, O Pope, C de Grandhomme, J Overton, D Moriarty, K Jamieson, M Crane and B Wheal

Captain: W Jacks. Vice-captain: J Vince

