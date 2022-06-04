HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Sussex (SUS) in a South Group fixture of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, 4 June.

Hampshire are reeling at the bottom of the points table, having lost all four of their encounters so far. Sussex, meanwhile, started their T20 Blast 2022 campaign with two defeats before coming back strongly to win three on the bounce.

HAM vs SUS Probable Playing 11 today

Hampshire: Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Aneurin Donald, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane.

Sussex: Luke Wright, Tom Alsop, Tim Seifert (wk), Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Alistair Orr, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn.

Match Details

HAM vs SUS, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: May 4th 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The track at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is a decent one to bat on. Last year, the average first-innings score at the venue was 172. Both spinners and fast bowlers have fared pretty well on this ground in the past.

Today’s HAM vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott has been in great form with the bat in the T20 Blast 2022, smashing 96 runs in four games.

Batter

Delray Rawlins has picked up four wickets in addition to chipping in with 51 runs.

All-rounder

Ravi Bopara has been highly effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 124 runs and claimed four wickets.

Bowler

Obed McCoy has been in fabulous form with the ball, returning with nine wickets in two T20 Blast 2022 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ravi Bopara (SUS): 328 points

Obed McCoy (SUS): 274 points

James Fuller (HAM): 242 points

Delray Rawlins (SUS): 239 points

Ben McDermott (HAM): 190 points

Important stats for HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ravi Bopara: 124 runs & 4 wickets

Obed McCoy: 9 wickets

Delray Rawlins: 51 runs & 4 wickets

James Fuller: 129 runs & 2 wickets

Ben McDermott: 96 runs

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Sussex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Tim Seifert, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Joe Weatherly, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Ravi Bopara. Vice-captain: James Fuller.

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Sussex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Tom Alsop, Luke Wright, James Vince, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, James Fuller, Steven Finn, Chris Wood, Obed McCoy, Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Obed McCoy. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott.

