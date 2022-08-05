HAM vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match 

The Hampshire Hawks (HAM) will lock horns with Worcestershire Rapids (WOR) in an English Domestic One-Day Cup Group B fixture at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, August 5.

Hampshire will be hoping to kick off their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with a win today. Worcestershire, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Kent Spitfires by seven wickets.

HAM vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

Nick Gubbins (C), Tom Prest, Ben Brown (WK), Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Dom Kelly, Ian Holland, Scott Currie.

WOR XI

Jake Libby (C), Ed Pollock, Ben Cox (WK), Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Ed Barnard, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Ben Gibbon, Taylor Cornall.

Match Details

HAM vs WOR, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 5th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The pacers have also managed to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 255 runs.

Today’s HAM vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Cox: Cox was in great touch with the bat in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 59 runs at a strike rate of close to 164.

Batters

Kashif Ali: Ali scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 115.15 against Kent Spitfires. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock on Friday.

Nick Gubbins: Gubbins was his side's leading run-scorer in the previous edition with 318 runs at an average of 53. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ed Barnard: Barnard was in great touch with the bat against Kent, scoring 79 runs at a strike rate of 92.94. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Ian Holland: Holland was his side's highest wicket-taker in the previous edition with eight scalps. He also managed to score 65 runs in seven matches.

Bowlers

John Turner: Turner was in great form with the ball last season, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.41 in six matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Dillon Pennington: Pennington was a little expensive with the ball against Kent. picking up a solitary wicket at an economy rate of 9.22. He also managed to score eight runs at a strike rate of 200.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Ali (WOR) - 144 points

Ed Barnard (WOR) - 97 points

Ben Cox (WOR) - 91 points

Joe Leach (WOR) - 75 points

Dillon Pennington (WOR) - 33 points

Important Stats for HAM vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Ali: 114 runs in 1 match; SR - 115.15

Ed Barnard: 79 runs in 1 match; SR - 92.94

Ben Cox: 59 runs in 1 match; SR - 163.88

Joe Leach: 48 runs in 1 match; SR - 171.42

Dillon Pennington: 8 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 200.00 and ER - 9.22

HAM vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

HAM vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Kashif Ali, Ian Holland, Ed Barnard, Joe Leach, Felix Organ, Dillon Pennington, Scott Currie, John Turner.

Captain: Ed Barnard. Vice-captain: Nick Gubbins.

HAM vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Brown, Azhar Ali, Nick Gubbins, Jake Libby, Ed Pollock, Ian Holland, Ed Barnard, Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington, Scott Currie, John Turner.

Captain: Ian Holland. Vice-captain: Ed Barnard.

