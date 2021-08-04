HAM vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Hampshire will take on Worcestershire in the 43rd match of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.
Having won just one of their four Royal London One-Day Cup matches so far, Hampshire are currently sixth in the table. They were defeated by Lancashire in the previous game. Meanwhile, Worcestershire are second in the standings, having won three of their four matches thus far.
HAM vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today
HAM XI
Felix Organ, Tom Prest, Tom Alsop, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, John Turner
WOR XI
Jack Haynes, Brett D’Oliveria, Tom Fell, Jake Libby, Gareth Roderick, Josh Dell, Ed Barnard, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch
Match Details
HAM vs WOR, Royal London One-Day Cup, Match 43
Date and Time: 4th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Pitch Report
The track at the Rose Bowl in Southampton generally favors the batsmen in the 50-over format. However, the pacers will find assistance from the pitch in terms of bounce and carry. The average first innings score at the venue is above 300 runs.
Today’s HAM vs WOR Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Lewis McManus - Lewis McManus has scored 98 runs in three Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He should be the first choice for the wicket-keeper's slot.
Batsmen
Nick Gubbins - Nick Gubbins began his Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with a half-century against Essex before scoring a fantastic century against Sussex in the very next game. He has also picked up four wickets and should be among the captaincy choices for your HAM vs LAN Dream11 fantasy side.
Jack Haynes - Jack Haynes has also scored a century in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He scored 153 runs against Essex, before adding 77 against Kent.
All-rounders
Brett D’Oliveira - Brett D’Oliveira is a fantastic all-rounder who has been in top form over the last couple of Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He should also be a top multiplier choice for your Dream11 HAM vs WOR fantasy side.
Bowlers
Joe Leach - Joe Leach has done tremendously well for his side and will be in the hunt for wickets once again today.
Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs WOR Dream11 prediction team
Nick Gubbins (HAM) – 418 points
Jack Haynes (WOR) – 406 points
Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) – 343 points
Joe Leach (WOR) – 319 points
Ed Barnard (WOR) – 265 points
Important stats for HAM vs WOR Dream11 prediction team
Nick Gubbins: 224 runs and four wickets
Jack Haynes: 304 runs
Brett D’Oliveira: 211 runs and three wickets
Joe Leach: 110 runs and six wickets
Ed Barnard: 60 runs and six wickets
HAM vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Scott Currie, Charlie Morris, Joe Leach
Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Nick Gubbins
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Scott Currie, Josh Baker, Joe Leach
Captain: Jack Haynes. Vice-captain: Ed Barnard