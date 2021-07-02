HAM vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 02, 2021

Hampshire will take on Gloucestershire in a South Group T20 Blast 2021 fixture at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Hampshire will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the T20 Blast this season, with the side currently being rock-bottom in the South Group standings. They have recorded just one win so far - the lowest for any team across the two groups in this season's T20 Blast; their sole victory came against Essex in what was their second game of the campaign. Hampshire have lost five of their nine matches, while three of their games were washed out due to rain. They will head into tonight's game on the back of a 20-run loss to Surrey.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have been in decent form in the T20 Blast this season. With five wins, three losses and two washouts, they currently find themselves in fourth spot in the South Group points table. Gloucestershire have 12 points in their bag and are just one point adrift of table-toppers Surrey, who have played one game more. They lost their last game against Somerset and will be desperate to return to winning ways by bagging the full points against Hampshire.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire: James Vince (c), Lewis McManus, Scott Currie, D’Arcy Short, Ryan Stevenson, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Toby Albert, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (c), Matt Hammond, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Scott, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw

Predicted Playing XIs

Hampshire: James Vince (c), D Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Gloucestershire

Date and Time: July 2nd 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has seen just one complete T20 Blast game in the current campaign. Surrey scored 146 while batting first before successfully defending the total in that instance. While fast bowlers generally get some assistance on this ground, especially with the new-ball, spinners might find some turn off the surface as well. A good all-round pitch may be in store for tonight's T20 Blast game, with the average first innings score at the venue last season being about 158 runs.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs GLO)

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Gloucestershire - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, James Vince, Chris Dent, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, David Payne, Mason Crane, Scott Currie

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Colin de Grandhomme

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, James Vince, Miles Hammond, D’Arcy Short, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, Mason Crane

Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short

Edited by Samya Majumdar