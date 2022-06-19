HAM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Hampshire will take on Surrey in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Hampshire had a wretched start to the season as they lost four games on the bounce. However, they now have five wins in a row and are placed fourth (10 points) in the South Group points table.

Surrey, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten team so far in this tournament. They have won seven and one game ended in a no-result. With 15 points, they are at the top of the points table.

HAM vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today

Hampshire: James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Cameron Steel/Rory Burns, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Worrall

Match Details

Match: HAM vs SUR

Date & Time: June 19. 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Rose Bowl in Southampton has been an excellent one to bat on. After five matches, the average score batting first is 172 at this venue in this tournament. Moreover, four out of the five games have been won by teams batting first.

Today's HAM vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott is batting well and has looked solid in this tournament. He has mustered 251 runs while striking at 151.20.

Batters

James Vince is batting beautifully this season and has aggregated 369 runs at an average of 52.71. He has struck a ton and two fifties.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine has had a huge all-round impact this season. He has picked up nine wickets and has accumulated 165 runs at a strike-rate of 173.68.

Will Jacks has contributed well with the bat and has got 249 runs while striking at 154.65. He also has two wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Chris Jordan has been amongst the wickets this season. He has returned with 12 scalps in seven innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

James Vince (HAM): 553 points

Sunil Narine (SUR): 542 points

James Fuller (HAM): 526 points

Will Jacks (SUR): 480 points

Ben McDermott (HAM): 472 points

Important stats for HAM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

James Vince: 369 runs

Ben McDermott: 251 runs

James Fuller: 139 runs & 10 wickets

Sunil Narine: 165 runs & 9 wickets

Will Jacks: 249 runs & 2 wickets

Chris Jordan: 12 wickets

HAM vs SUR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Joe Weatherley, James Vince, Laurie Evans, James Fuller, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Chris Jordan

Captain: James Vince Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Joe Weatherley, James Vince, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, James Fuller, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan

Captain: Will Jacks Vice-captain: James Fuller.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far