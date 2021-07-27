HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Hampshire will square off against Sussex in a Group A encounter of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.

Both Hampshire and Sussex are yet to win a game in the Royal London One-Day Cup. While Hampshire have played just one game and lost to Essex, Sussex have had one loss and a washout so far. Both teams will be desperate to bag their first win when they lock horns today.

HAM vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

Hampshire: Felix Organ, Tom Prest, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Kyle Abbott (c), Tom Scriven, Scott Currie, John Turner

Sussex: Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Travis Head, Tom Haines (c), James Coles, Oliver Carter (wk), Danial Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Henry Crocombe, Joseph Sarro, Will Beer

Match Details

Hampshire vs Sussex, Group A

Date and Time: July 27th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The track at the Rose Bowl in Southampton has something in it for everybody. Hampshire played Essex a few days ago, with the latter chasing down 274 with 33 balls to spare. While the fast bowlers found some movement early on, the spinners were able to extract some turn as well. Another good all-round pitch is likely to be in store for today's Royal London One-Day Cup game. A score of around 280-285 could be a par score at the venue.

Today’s HAM v SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Lewis McManus - The 26-year-old has been in good form and scored a fluent half-century in Hampshire’s first Royal London One-Day Cup game of the season against Essex.

Batsmen

Travis Head - Head shrugged off a poor T20 Blast campaign with a solid 56. He can also bowl some useful overs of off-spin.

Joe Weatherly – The Hampshire batter has been in top form. He accumulated 333 runs in the T20 Blast and started his Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with a good half-century.

All-rounders

Danial Ibrahim – Ibrahim can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He scored 46 runs and took one wicket against Lancashire.

James Fuller – The 31-year-old has the ability to tonk it around and get some quickfire runs in the lower-middle order. He can be effective with the ball too.

Bowlers

Kyle Abbott – The South African-born fast bowler has been in solid form with the ball. He was superb in the County Championship and took 1/52 in Hampshire’s first game against Essex.

Archie Lenham – The 17-year-old leg-spinner was very impressive on his List ‘A’ debut. He returned with figures of 4/59 and could be the one to watch out for in today's Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Archie Lenham (SUS) – 116 points

Scott Currie (HAM) – 109 points

Nick Gubbins (HAM) – 80 points

Danial Ibrahim (HAM) – 79 points

Travis Head (SUS) – 79 points

Important stats for HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Archie Lenham: Four wickets from one match. ER - 6.60

Nich Gubbins: 2129 runs in 57 games. SR - 94.41

Travis Head: 3534 runs in 100 games. SR - 95.72

Kyle Abbott: 143 wickets in 106 games. ER - 5.23

HAM vs SUS Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Hampshire vs Sussex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Travis Head, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Tom Haines, James Fuller, Joseph Sarro, Danial Ibrahim, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, Archie Lenham

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-captain: Kyle Abbott

Dream11 Team 2: Hampshire vs Sussex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Oliver Carter, Travis Head, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Danial Ibrahim, Will Beer, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, Archie Lenham

Captain: Danial Ibrahim Vice-captain: Joe Weatherley

Edited by Samya Majumdar