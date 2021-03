HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 05, 2021

The Hawks will take on Falco in the 100th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Friday. The Hawks and Falco will be heading into the encounter after playing Badalona Shaheen and Black Panthers respectively, earlier in the day.

The Hawks are currently fourth in Group D of the ECS T10 Barcelona. They have won four of their seven matches, with the Kamraan Zia-led side losing their last game against the Trinitat Royal Stars by 8 wickets.

Falco, on the other hand, have performed exceptionally well in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far. They are currently atop the Group D standings with five wins from seven matches. They won their last game against the Trinitat Royal Stars by 7 wickets. Falco will start as a clear favorite in their ECS T10 Barcelona fixture against the Hawks.

Squads to choose from

Hawks

Aamir Javid, Abdul Haseeb, Hassan Mujtaba, Umair Muhammad, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Hamza Meer, Inzamam Glfam, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hanzala, Muhammad Sanaullah, Shahbaz Muhammad, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Amhad, Qamar Razaq, Shakil Ahmed, Umar Latif, Waheed Elahi, Zafar Farhan, Zain Ul Abiddin, Kamraan Zia (C & WK) and Khurram Shahzad (WK).

Falco

Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Umar Shahzad (WK), Zeeshan Raza and Zohaib Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hawks

Aamir Javid, Hassan Mujtaba, Umair Muhammad, Faisal Aslam, Inzamam Gulfam, Shahbaz Muhammad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Shakil Ahmed, Umar Latif, Waheed Elahi, Kamraan Zia (C & WK).

Falco

Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Abid Shahzad, Rehman Ullah (C), Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Umar Shahzad (WK), Zeeshan Raza, Zohaib Khan.

Match Details

Match: Hawks vs Falco, Match 100

Date & Time: 5th March 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is not offering enough bounce of late. The bowlers will have to bank on the mistakes committed by the batsmen to pick up wickets. The average first innings score at the venue is 107 runs.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAW vs FAL)

HAW vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Zia, Muhammad Yaseen, Umar Latif, Aamir Javid, Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-captain: Abid Shahzad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Zia, Muhammad Yaseen, Umar Latif, Aamir Javid, Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Faisal Aslam, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Khawar Javed.

Captain: Umar Latif. Vice-captain: Faisal Aslam.