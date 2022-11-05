HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 32

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 32nd Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Brisbane Heat are well on course for a top-five finish, winning five out of their eight matches so far. Jess Jonassen and Co. come into the fixture on the back of a fine win against the Thunder and will look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have won three out of their five completed matches, riding on the exploits of Lizelle Lee and Heather Graham. Although they will start as the underdogs for the game, the Hurricanes have ample depth to give the Heat a run for their money. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons with two valuable points up for grabs in Hobart.

HB-W vs BH-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 32nd match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Brisbane Heat Women at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 4:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HB-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: 6th November 2022, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

HB-W vs BH-W Form Guide

Brisbane Heat: W-W-L-L-W

Hobart Hurricanes: L-W-NR-L-W

HB-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock and Courtney Sippel.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen and Maisy Gibson.

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 32

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Georgia Redmayne (8 matches, 289 runs, Average: 41.29)

Georgia Redmayne is the leading run-scorer in WBBL 2022 at the time of writing, scoring 289 runs in just eight matches. She comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty against the Sydney Thunder. While Lizelle Lee is a good pick herself, Redmayne's form makes her a top pick for your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Georgia Voll (8 matches, 160 runs, Average: 32.00)

Georgia Voll is another Brisbane Heat batter who has been in good form this season. Voll has 160 runs at an average of 32.00 in six matches, batting at the top of the order. Although her recent form has been scratchy, Voll is capable of scoring big runs and clearing the boundary at will. The youngster is due a big one, making her a handy pick for your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (8 matches, 123 runs, 11 wickets)

Amelia Kerr has been sensational with both the bat and ball for the Brisbane Heat, scoring 123 runs and picking up 11 wickets. She has been the Heat's go-to bowler in the middle and death overs, often using her guile and accuracy to good effect. She has a WBBL 2022 strike rate of 117.14, holding her in good stead. With her all-round skills bound to come into play, Kerr is a must-have in your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (5 matches, 6 wickets, ER: 5.75)

Molly Strano has been quite economical in the WBBL so far, conceding only 5.75 runs per over so far and picking up six wickets in five matches. Given her experience and bowling prowess, Strano could be a brilliant addition to your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

HB-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr has added some much-needed balance to the Brisbane Heat side, impressing with both the bat and ball. She has often come up with impactful knocks down the order, striking at nearly 120. But it is her bowling exploits of 11 wickets in eight matches that stand out. With the conditions also suiting her skill set, Kerr is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham has been the Hobart Hurricanes' best player this season, scoring 122 runs and picking up five wickets in five innings. She is striking at over 120 with the bat and has been fairly economical on the bowling front as well. With Graham in decent form coming into the game, she is a top captaincy choice for your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HB-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Lizelle Lee 29(27) in the previous match Maisy Gibson 8 wickets in 5 matches Georgia Redmayne 289 runs in 8 matches Heather Graham 122 runs in 5 matches Jess Jonassen 16 wickets in 8 matches

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 32

Grace Harris has been in decent form of late, scoring a 54-ball 74 against the Thunder at this very venue earlier in the week. She is known for her big-hitting exploits, striking at 114.02 this season. With Harris batting in the top order, she can be backed to be a game-changing selection in your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this HB-W vs BH-W match, click here!

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee, Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Grace Harris, Elyse Villani, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (c), Heather Graham (vc)

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Nicola Hancock

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Grace Harris, Elyse Villani, Danielle Wyatt (c)

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey (vc)

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Courtney Sippel

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes