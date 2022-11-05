Be the first one to comment on this story
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Brisbane Heat Women
1.Heather Graham
HH-W
. ALL
122
Runs
6 Matches
2.Lizelle Lee
HH-W
. WK
111
Runs
3.Mignon du Preez
HH-W
. BAT
81
Runs
4.Danielle Wyatt
BH-W
. BAT
73
Runs
5 Matches
5.Rachel Trenaman
69
Runs
1.Pooja Vastrakar
BH-W
. ALL
188.24
2.Ellie Johnston
158.82
2 Matches
3.Maisy Gibson
HH-W
. BOWL
157.14
4.Heather Graham
125.77
5.Ruth Johnston
122.22
1.Maisy Gibson
8
Wkts
2.Molly Strano
6
Wkts
3.Heather Graham
5
Wkts
4.Nicola Carey
4
Wkts
5.Hayley Jensen
2
Wkts
1.Hayley Jensen
5.46
5.75
5.86
4.Ruth Johnston
6.33
5.Heather Graham
6.79
W
D
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
