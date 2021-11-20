HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 53

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) in the 53rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay on Saturday.

Both teams are already out of the semi-final race after enduring pretty underwhelming WBBL 2021 campaigns. Hobart Hurricanes defeated table-toppers Melbourne Renegades by 52 runs and can take a lot of pride from their performance. Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, defeated Brisbane Heat Women by nine runs recently, bringing up their fourth win of WBBL 2021. They are fifth in the standings with 10 points.

HB-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11 Today

HB-W XI

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

ST-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Issy Wong, Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates

Match Details

HB-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2021, Match 53

Date and Time: 20th November, 2021, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Mackay

Pitch Report

The surface at the Mitchell Oval in Mackay is expected to be a balanced one where both bowlers and batters will find equal assistance. With the outfield being quicker, the batters will get value for their strokes. However, they will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest is an excellent white-ball player who will be a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. After a couple of disappointing performances, she will be looking to play a big knock today.

Batters

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has been in fantastic form, especially in the last few matches. She is the leader of her side’s batting, scoring the most runs for Sydney Thunder Women in WBBL 2021. Mandhana has 377 runs to her name from 12 games.

Mignon du Preez is also in incredible form right now, scoring her third half-century of WBBL 2021 in the previous game against the Melbourne Renegades. Du Preez has scored 327 runs in 13 matches this season.

All-rounders

Ruth Johnston is an important all-rounder for Hobart Hurricanes Women. She was exceptional in the previous game against Melbourne Renegades Women, with her performance helping the Hurricanes seal a memorable victory. Johnston shone with the bat, scoring 63 runs and also took two wickets.

Against Brisbane Heat Women, Sammy Jo Johnson ran the show. She was awarded the Player of the Match award for her bowling efforts as well as her 36-ball 52-run knock.

Bowler

Hannah Darlington has been in impeccable form lately, picking up four wickets in the last three WBBL 2021 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Ruth Johnston (HB-W) – 689 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W) – 684 points

Nicola Carey (HB-W) – 636 points

Hannah Darlington (ST-W) – 618 points

Molly Strano (HB-W) – 610 points

Important stats for HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Ruth Johnston: 199 runs and 11 wickets

Deepti Sharma: 180 runs and 12 wickets

Smriti Mandhana: 377 runs

Mignon du Preez: 327 runs

Sammy Jo Johnson: 107 runs and 9 wickets

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Smriti Mandhana, Mignon du Preez, Sasha Moloney, Ruth Johnston, Deepti Sharma, Nicola Carey, Sammy Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck

Captain: Ruth Johnston. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Smriti Mandhana, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Sasha Moloney, Ruth Johnston, Deepti Sharma, Sammy Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Sam Bates

Captain: Sammy Jo Johnson. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

