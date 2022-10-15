HBH vs GWG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 13

The Hyderabad Hunters (HBH) will take on the Gujranwala Giants (GWG) in the 13th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 on Saturday, October 15, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HBH vs GWG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

The Hyderabad Hunters have lost all of their last four matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. The Gujranwala Giants, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches and will try their best to create a winning streak in the tournament.

The Hyderabad Hunters will give it their all to win the match, but the Gujranwala Giants are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HBH vs GWG Match Details

The 13th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 will be played on October 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HBH vs GWG, Match 13

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Gwadar Sharks and the Bahawalpur Royals, where a total of 241 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

HBH vs GWG Form Guide

HBH - L L L L

GWG - L L L W

HBH vs GWG Probable Playing XI

HBH Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Saad Baig (wk & c), Afaq Khan, A Khan, James Wood, Moeez Rana, Salman Ahmed-II, Aftab Ibrahim, Muneeb Wasif, Ali Naseer, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, and Hassan Iqbal.

GWG Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Hasnain Majid (wk), Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Mohammad Waqas-l, Ariful Islam, Hasan Ali Jnr, Shavon Daniel, Uzair Mumtaz, Saqlain Nawaz, Mohammad Ibtisam, and Ali Asfand.

HBH vs GWG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Majid (4 matches, 77 runs)

H Majid, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. S Baig is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Arbaz Khan (4 matches, 83 runs)

Arbaz Khan and A Awais are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Waqas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Daniel (4 matches, 161 runs)

S Daniel and A Naseer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Mumtaz is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Zubair (4 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zubair and T Aspinwall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Ur Rehman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HBH vs GWG match captain and vice-captain choices

U Mumtaz

S Daniel will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 119 runs in the last four matches.

S Daniel

Since the pitch is decent, you can make M Wasif the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required. He has already smashed 161 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for HBH vs GWG, Match 13

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points Arbaz Khan 83 runs 130 points M Zubair 5 wickets 216 points S Daniel 161 runs 241 points A Naseer 66 runs and 5 wickets 258 points U Mumtaz 119 runs 210 points

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: H Majid, S Baig

Batters: Arbaz Khan, M Waqas, Afaq Khan A Awais

All-rounders: U Mumtaz, S Daniel

Bowlers: H Ur Rehman, T Aspinwall, M Zubair

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Baig

Batters: Arbaz Khan, M Waqas, H Ali Jnr

All-rounders: U Mumtaz, S Daniel, A Naseer, M Tromp

Bowlers: M Ibtisam, T Aspinwall, M Zubair

