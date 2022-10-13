HBH vs MNW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 10

Hyderabad Hunters (HBH) will take on the Mardan Warriors (MNW) in the 10th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HBH vs MNW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

The Hyderabad Hunters have lost all of their last three matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. The Mardan Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

The Hyderabad Hunters will give it their all to win the match, but the Mardan Warriors are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HBH vs MNW Match Details

The 10th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 will be played on October 13 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 6.30 PM. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HBH vs MNW, Match 10

Date and Time: October 13, 2022, 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Gwadar Sharks and the Gujranwala Giants, where a total of 218 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

HBH vs MNW Form Guide

HBH - L L L

MNW - W L W

HBH vs MNW Probable Playing XI

HBH Playing XI

No major injury updates

Saad Baig (wk & c), Afaq Khan, A Khan, James Wood, Moeez Rana, Salman Ahmed-II, Aftab Ibrahim, Muneeb Wasif, Ali Naseer, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, and Hassan Iqbal

MNW Playing XI

No major injury updates

Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Farooq, Daud Nazar, Olly Cox, Mohammad Irfan-ll, George Thomas-ll, Zohaib Khan Shanzaib, Abbas Ali, Burhan Niaz (c), Archie Lenham, and Aimal Khan-l

HBH vs MNW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Baig (3 matches, 106 runs)

S Baig, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. H Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Thomas (3 matches, 123 runs)

G Thomas and S Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Arbaz Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

M Wasif (3 matches, 47 runs, 4 wickets)

M Wasif and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Naseer is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Nabeel (3 matches, 19 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ullah and Aimal Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Nabeel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HBH vs MNW match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nabeel

M Nabeel will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 19 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

M Wasif

Since the pitch is decent, you can make M Wasif the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. He has already smashed 47 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for HBH vs MNW, Match 10

Aimal Khan 4 wickets 142 points M Wasif 47 runs and 4 wickets 124 points G Thomas 123 runs 199 points M Nabeel 19 runs and 5 wickets 163 points S Baig 106 runs 151 points

Hyderabad Hunters vs Mardan Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl at the start and bat in the middle or top order as well. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hyderabad Hunters vs Mardan Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Baig, H Khan

Batters: Arbaz Khan, Afaq Khan, G Thomas

All-rounders: A Ali, M Wasif, A Naseer

Bowlers: Aimal Khan, M Nabeel, A Ullah

Hyderabad Hunters vs Mardan Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Baig

Batters: Arbaz Khan, S Khan, G Thomas

All-rounders: A Ali, M Wasif, A Naseer

Bowlers: Aimal Khan, M Nabeel, A Ullah, M Zubair

