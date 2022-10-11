HBH vs RPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 8

The Hyderabad Hunters (HBH) will take on the Rawalpindi Raiders (RPR) in the eighth match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 on Tuesday, October 11, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HBH vs RPR Dream11 prediction, the pitch report, and today's playing 11s.

The Hyderabad Hunters have lost both of their last two matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. The Rawalpindi Raiders, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

The Hyderabad Hunters will give it their all to win the match, but the Rawalpindi Raiders are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HBH vs RPR Match Details

The eighth match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 will be played on October 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HBH vs RPR, Match 8

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Bahawalpur Royals and the Mardan Warriors, where a total of 292 runs came at a loss of nine wickets.

HBH vs RPR Form Guide

HBH - L L

RPR - L W

HBH vs RPR Probable Playing XI

HBH Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Saad Baig (wk & c), Afaq Khan, A Khan, James Wood, Moeez Rana, Salman Ahmed-II, Aftab Ibrahim, Muneeb Wasif, A Naseer, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, and Hassan Iqbal.

RPR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kai Smith (wk), Aseer Mughal, Ziaullah, Allah Mohammad, Ali Raza-III, Usman Khan-III, Charlie Tear, Habibullah, Hassan Eisakheil, Afnan Khan, and Ishaq Ali.

HBH vs RPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Baig (2 matches, 98 runs)

S Baig, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. K Smith is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Habibullah (2 matches, 23 runs)

H Eisakhel and Habibullah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Arbaz Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

Afnan Khan (2 matches, 25 runs, 4 wickets)

M Wasif and Afnan Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Naseer is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Ziaullah (2 matches, 10 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ziaullah and I Thorne. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HBH vs RPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Afnan Khan

Afnan Khan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 25 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

S Baig

Since the pitch is decent, you can make S Baig the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. He has already smashed 98 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HBH vs RPR, Match 8

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Hassan 12 runs and 2 wickets 73 points Afnan Khan 25 runs and 4 wickets 161 points S Baig 98 runs 138 points Ziaullah 10 runs and 3 wickets 125 points Arbaz Khan 61 runs 90 points

Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Baig, K Smith

Batters: Arbaz Khan, Afaq Khan, H Eisakheil, Habibullah

All-rounders: Afnan Khan, M Wasif

Bowlers: I Thorne, Ziaullah, A Hassan

Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Baig

Batters: Arbaz Khan, H Eisakheil, Habibullah

All-rounders: Afnan Khan, M Wasif, A Naseer

Bowlers: M Zubair, Ziaullah, A Hassan, H Ur Rehman

Poll : 0 votes