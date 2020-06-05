HCC v BTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 6th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for HCC v BTC match of Finnish T20 League.

Helsinki CC face off against the Bengal Tigers CC in Match 4 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

The Finnish Premier League 2020 continues with match 4 of the competition set to pit the Helsinki Cricket Club against the Bengal Tigers CC.

The defending champions, Helsinki Cricket Club began their campaign with a 35-run against Vantaa CC while on the other hand, the Bengal Tigers CC fell to a three-run loss against Empire CC in their opening clash.

While HCC will be eager to maintain their momentum, the Tigers will be keen to pick up a win and get their campaign back on track.

Also read: Finnish Premier League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

Helsinki Cricket Club

R Bhatia, Z Kamal, A Khan, A Malikzay, A Kumar, K Rahman Mangal, V Swaropp Achuta, F Nellancheri, A Wahid Quershi, Z Khan, A Bin Zafar, A Arjunan, A Pushtay, Z Kamal, A Ahad Qureshi, A Sinh, A Syed, A Mirza, A Bhatia, G Bhaskar, O Sadiqui, A Bhatia.

Bengal Tigers CC

Advertisement

M Imrul Abedin, T Sarker, S Kundu, H Al-Amin, M Islam, M Amin, O Ibrahim, S Jahan, N Akhand, A Hanif Khan, N Nuda, B Khan, M Al-Belal, S Alam, T Saha, MJK Sohag, M Arshed, M Rony, R Sardar, S Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Helsinki Cricket Club

GA Butt, KR Mangal, AA Qureshi, F Nellancheri, A Pushtay, AW Qureshi, Z Kamal, AK Arjunan, A Syed, O Sadiqui, A Bhatia.

Bengal Tigers CC

MI Abedin, T Sarker, Shahrukh Ali, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar, MJK Sohag.

Match Details

Match: Helsinki CC v Bengal Tigers CC

Date: June 6, 2020 at 1.00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Pacers have procured a lot of movement with the new ball while there has also been a little reverse swing on offer in the death overs. Spinners have had no assistance from the surface, making it easier for batsmen to take on the slower bowlers across the 20 overs.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC v BTC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imrul-Abedin, Z Kamal, H Al-Amin, K Rahman Mangal, A Wahid Qureshi, N Huda, B Khan, A Arjunan, T Saha, A Syed, A Bhatia.

Captain - N Huda, Vice-captain - A Arjunan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Sarker, Z Kamal, M Amin, K Rahman Mangal, F Nellancheri, B Khan, A Pushthay, Z Kamal, T Saha, A Syed, O Sadiqui.

Captain - B Khan, Vice-captain - K Rahman Mangal

All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.