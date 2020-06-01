HCC v VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 1st, 2020

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

The first match of the second edition of the Finnish Premier League 2020 T20 competition will see the defending champions Helsinki Cricket Club taking on Vantaa CC.

Both the teams will be keen to get their campaign off to a positive start, but the Helsinki CC will certainly walk into this match as the favourites to pick up a win with the likes of Gulam Abbas Butt and A Pushtay in their squad.

Also read: Finnish Premier League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

HCC

Z Kamal, R Bhatia, R Sadiqu, F Nellancheri, S Meetha, S Sheerzad, V Ram Yellapragada, A Wahid Quershi, A Khan, A Bhatia, M Arumili, PR Mohammed, S Bhaskar, SS Shanmuga, V Swaroop Achuta, E Kuchey, A Malikzay, A Kumar, M Johari, P Arora, A Pushtay, G Abbas Butt, K Pavan Vurubandi, N Malekzaei, Z Kamal, A Syed, Z Khan, M Chauhan, A Bin Zafar, A Kumar, R Bhandari, S Bajaj, A Ahad Qureshi, A Arjunan, M Kamran Saleem, A Singh, A Bhatia, J Sidhu Singh, M Bhandari, O Sadiqui, T Prajapati, A Mirza, G Bhaskar, K Rahman Mangal, TF Geo, V Sehkhar, R Bhaskar, A Kumar Pusthay.

VCC

N Sanjeeva Muthugalage, T Jayanth Premasiri, M Galpotthawela, M Niroz Mohamed Naseer, U Tavernier, R Sanjeewa Kahingala, M Mahamada Achchige, C Jayasinge, M Shak Mahabuber, R Shiran Fernando, S Heenbatantirige, A Sampath Hathurusingha, CA Janaka, G Pensia, K Rajah, K Chamara Pasiku, LG Pradeep, S Peththahandi, S Muthgalage Don, T Senanayke, D Hewa Manage, LL Balapitia, L Aththnayaka, M Mohamed Ihshan, P Subedi, A Hamsa Warsha, MH Milan,D Hethumuni, D Kudu VIdanage, F Milan, IV Hengedara, NN Patabendi, RV Krishna, S Mohamed, V Perera, G Sharma, P Rajah, V Joshi, LL Hikkaduwa, BL Nishanka, N Hangamuwe, P de K Suranjan, R Tawhidur, A Shaikh, J Sandaradura, N Aluthge, Q Munir, S Thambiraja, SM Nathan, Z Ellaha.

Predicted Playing XIs

Helsinki Cricket Club

GA Butt, KR Mangal, S Mehta, F Nellancheri, A Pushtay, M Arumili, M Chauhan, Z Kamal, AK Arjunan, A Syed, VR Yellapragada.

Vantaa CC

UK Tavernier, MM Hettiarachilage, TJPS Arachchilage, N Hangamuwe, G Pensia, RSF Koruwage, D Hethumuni, PSDS Karunamuny, J Ahmad, T Senanayake, LH Liyanage.

Match Details

Match: Helsinki CC v Vantaa CC

Date: June 1, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

There are no available records for this pitch. However, the fresh nature of the surface could definitely assist stroke making and a little lift off the surface for the bowlers could also come into play.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HCC v VCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tavernier, M Mahamad, M Arumili, S Metha, F Nellancheri, A Syed, A Pushtay, G Abbas Butt, A SHaikh, N Hangamuwe, A Arjunan.

Captain - G Abbas Butt, Vice-captain - A Pushtay

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Kamal, U Tavernier, M Mahamad, R Sanjeewa, M Arumili, A Pushtay, G Abbas Butt, A Shaikh, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage, N Hangamuwe, A Arjunan.

Captain - U Tavernier, Vice-captain - R Sanjeewa.

All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.