HCC v VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 1st, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for HCC v VCC match of Finnish T20 League.
- Helsinki CC face off against the Vantaa CC in Match 1 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020.
The first match of the second edition of the Finnish Premier League 2020 T20 competition will see the defending champions Helsinki Cricket Club taking on Vantaa CC.
Both the teams will be keen to get their campaign off to a positive start, but the Helsinki CC will certainly walk into this match as the favourites to pick up a win with the likes of Gulam Abbas Butt and A Pushtay in their squad.
Also read: Finnish Premier League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details
Squads to choose from
HCC
Z Kamal, R Bhatia, R Sadiqu, F Nellancheri, S Meetha, S Sheerzad, V Ram Yellapragada, A Wahid Quershi, A Khan, A Bhatia, M Arumili, PR Mohammed, S Bhaskar, SS Shanmuga, V Swaroop Achuta, E Kuchey, A Malikzay, A Kumar, M Johari, P Arora, A Pushtay, G Abbas Butt, K Pavan Vurubandi, N Malekzaei, Z Kamal, A Syed, Z Khan, M Chauhan, A Bin Zafar, A Kumar, R Bhandari, S Bajaj, A Ahad Qureshi, A Arjunan, M Kamran Saleem, A Singh, A Bhatia, J Sidhu Singh, M Bhandari, O Sadiqui, T Prajapati, A Mirza, G Bhaskar, K Rahman Mangal, TF Geo, V Sehkhar, R Bhaskar, A Kumar Pusthay.
VCC
N Sanjeeva Muthugalage, T Jayanth Premasiri, M Galpotthawela, M Niroz Mohamed Naseer, U Tavernier, R Sanjeewa Kahingala, M Mahamada Achchige, C Jayasinge, M Shak Mahabuber, R Shiran Fernando, S Heenbatantirige, A Sampath Hathurusingha, CA Janaka, G Pensia, K Rajah, K Chamara Pasiku, LG Pradeep, S Peththahandi, S Muthgalage Don, T Senanayke, D Hewa Manage, LL Balapitia, L Aththnayaka, M Mohamed Ihshan, P Subedi, A Hamsa Warsha, MH Milan,D Hethumuni, D Kudu VIdanage, F Milan, IV Hengedara, NN Patabendi, RV Krishna, S Mohamed, V Perera, G Sharma, P Rajah, V Joshi, LL Hikkaduwa, BL Nishanka, N Hangamuwe, P de K Suranjan, R Tawhidur, A Shaikh, J Sandaradura, N Aluthge, Q Munir, S Thambiraja, SM Nathan, Z Ellaha.
Predicted Playing XIs
Helsinki Cricket Club
GA Butt, KR Mangal, S Mehta, F Nellancheri, A Pushtay, M Arumili, M Chauhan, Z Kamal, AK Arjunan, A Syed, VR Yellapragada.
Vantaa CC
UK Tavernier, MM Hettiarachilage, TJPS Arachchilage, N Hangamuwe, G Pensia, RSF Koruwage, D Hethumuni, PSDS Karunamuny, J Ahmad, T Senanayake, LH Liyanage.
Match Details
Match: Helsinki CC v Vantaa CC
Date: June 1, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST
Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
There are no available records for this pitch. However, the fresh nature of the surface could definitely assist stroke making and a little lift off the surface for the bowlers could also come into play.
Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tavernier, M Mahamad, M Arumili, S Metha, F Nellancheri, A Syed, A Pushtay, G Abbas Butt, A SHaikh, N Hangamuwe, A Arjunan.
Captain - G Abbas Butt, Vice-captain - A Pushtay
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Kamal, U Tavernier, M Mahamad, R Sanjeewa, M Arumili, A Pushtay, G Abbas Butt, A Shaikh, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage, N Hangamuwe, A Arjunan.
Captain - U Tavernier, Vice-captain - R Sanjeewa.
All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.