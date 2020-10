HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 38 - Oct 23rd, 2020

Hira CC Sabadell are up against Raval Sporting CC in ECS T10 Barcelona after securing a one-wicket victory against Gracia CC.

HCCS are one victory away from making it to the top 3.

Raval Sporting CC seems like a dominating side in the league but have failed to capitalise on their potential in matches. They chased a daunting target of 134 against Catalunya CC in their previous game. They have two wins from five matches.

Squads to choose from

HCCS

Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Mehmood Akhtar, F Chatta, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Arshad Gujjar, Ali Azmat, Bakhtiar Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Anwar Ul Haq, Sharanjit Singh, Harjot Singh and Manan Ayub.

RSCC

Lovepreet Singh, Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Nandan Bathani, Amit Das, Himanshu John, Yudhvir Singh, Momin Alinaki, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Unnatkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Ishan Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Muhammad Naveed, Aamir Manzoor, Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan and Sarju Shekh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hira CC Sabadell (HCCS )

Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Ali Azmat, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida -Hussain and Shanawar Ali.

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC)

Datta Karan, Ishan Patel (C), Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (WK), Amit Das, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh and Numan Ali.

Match Details

Match: Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC

Date: 23rd October 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The surface is a batsman's utopia. The team winning the toss should bat first. So far the teams that have chosen to bat have had a good record on this pitch. A competitive match can be expected on Friday. Also, weather forecast: no rain on match day.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (HCCS vs RSCC)

HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Karan, K Patel, F Chattha, H Singh, M Ayub, S Shahzad, M Manwani, I Patel, A Ul Haq, G Singh and I Ul Haq.

Captain: F Chattha Vice-captain: M Manwani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Karan, K Patel, F Chattha, H Singh, Y Singh, S Shahzad, G Mahyavanshi, I Patel, A Ul Haq, G Singh and M Akhtar.

Captain: G Mahyavanshi Vice-captain: M Akhtar

HCCS will face RSCC in Match 38 of ECS T10 Barcelona on 23 October 2020.