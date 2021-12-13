HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 11

The Brisbane Heat (HEA) will be up against the Melbourne Renegades (REN) in the 11th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Monday.

The Brisbane Heat find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost their first two BBL matches. The Heat fell six runs short in their last game against the Perth Scorchers. The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, have won one out of their two BBL matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings. The Renegades fell to a 49-run defeat in their last outing against the Adelaide Strikers.

HEA vs REN Probable Playing 11 Today

HEA XI

Jimmy Peirson (C & WK), Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Jack Wildermuth.

REN XI

Nic Maddinson (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley.

Match Details

HEA vs REN, Match 11, BBL 2021-22

Date and Time: 13th December 2021, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Carrara Oval is a sporting one where the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. The spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The batters, meanwhile, will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 145 runs.

Today’s HEA vs REN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: The Englishman has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 47 runs at a strike rate of 117.50.

Batters

Chris Lynn: Lynn is a hard-hitting batter who can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day. He has scored 36 runs in two BBL innings.

Sam Heazlett: The southpaw has batted pretty well in the last two matches, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 140-plus. He is currently the Brisbane Heat's leading runscorer in BBL 2021-22.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghani all-rounder can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Monday. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 104.34 in two matches.

James Bazley: Bazley has scored 15 runs while also picking up a wicket in two BBL matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett: Bartlett has picked up two wickets and scored 60 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 in two matches. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Kane Richardson: Richardson has bowled exceptionally well this season, scalping five wickets in his two outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Kane Richardson (REN) - 181 points

Zahir Khan (REN) - 155 points

Xavier Bartlett (HEA) - 134 points

Reece Topley (REN) - 122 points

Sam Harper (REN) - 113 points

Important Stats for HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Xavier Bartlett: 60 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 139.53 and ER - 7.53

Kane Richardson: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.00

Sam Heazlett: 76 runs in 2 matches; SR - 140.74

Mackenzie Harvey: 75 runs in 2 matches; SR - 129.31

Reece Topley: 11 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 78.57 and ER - 9.37

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Nic Maddinson, Max Bryant, Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, James Bazley, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Nic Maddinson.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Nic Maddinson, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Mohammad Nabi, James Bazley, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Xavier Barlett.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi. Vice-captain: Max Bryant.

Edited by Samya Majumdar