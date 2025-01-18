HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Match 38

The 38th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) lock horns with the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Renegades have won three of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to the Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets. The Brisbane Heat, too, have won three of their last nine matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Hobart by five wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches. Brisbane have won eight matches, while the Melbourne Renegades emerged victorious in 13 matches.

HEA vs REN Match Details

The 38th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played on January 18 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs REN, 38th Match

Date and Time: 18 January 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and post a good total on the board.

Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between the Melbourne Renegades and the Melbourne Stars, where a total of 288 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

HEA vs REN Form Guide

HEA - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

REN - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

HEA vs REN Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Jack Wood, Michael Neser, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Colin Munro (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Spencer Johnson.

REN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O'Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, and Xavier Crone.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 200 runs in the last nine matches. Tom Alsop is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Max Bryant

Nathan McSweeney and Max Bryant are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Bryant is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 247 runs in the last eight matches. Jake Fraser McGurk and Joshua Brown are other good players for today's match.

All-rounders

Will Sutherland

Matt Renshaw and Will Sutherland are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sutherland is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 178 runs and taken nine wickets in the last nine matches. Fergus O'Neill is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Tom Stewart Rogers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Tom Stewart Rogers and Xavier Bartlett. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Tom Rogers has an exceptional record at this venue and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 16 wickets and smashed 97 runs in the last nine matches. Spencer Johnson is another good bowler for today's match.

HEA vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Sutherland

Will Sutherland is the most crucial pick from Melbourne Renegades as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 178 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last nine matches.

Tom Stewart Rogers

Tom Stewart Rogers is another crucial pick from the Melbourne Renegades squad. He has taken 16 wickets and smashed 97 runs in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs REN, 38th Match

Will Sutherland

Tom Stewart Rogers

Spencer Johnson

Max Bryant

Matt Renshaw

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: M Bryant, N McSweeney, J Brown

All-rounders: W Sutherland, M Renshaw, F O'Neill

Bowlers: X Bartlett, S Johnson, A Zampa, T Stewart Rogers

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, T Alsop

Batters: M Bryant, N McSweeney

All-rounders: W Sutherland, M Renshaw

Bowlers: X Bartlett, S Johnson, A Zampa, T Stewart Rogers, C Stow

