HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 3

The third match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Thursday, December 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Renegades will start another season with optimism, with key additions like Jono Wells and Tom Rogers adding to their expectations. They have a strong roster with a good balance of youth and experience, with Nic Maddinson hoping to lead the Renegades into the playoffs this season.

As for their opponents Brisbane Heat, they also have a well-balanced side with international signings Colin Munro and Sam Billings adding some much-needed firepower to their batting unit.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, paving the way for a cracking contest in Cairns.

HEA vs REN Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 3

The Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Renegades will square off in the third match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs REN, BBL 2022-23, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HEA vs REN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Jono Wells, Mac Harvey, Andre Russell, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson and Tom Rogers.

HEA vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (9 BBL 2021 matches, 285 runs, SR: 154.05)

Sam Billings had a productive BBL campaign last time around, scoring 285 runs at a strike rate of 154.05. Billings is a decent player of spin and has come into his own in the middle order in recent years. With Billings likely to bat at No. 4 for the Heat, he is a top pick for your HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jono Wells (17 BBL 2021 matches, 501 runs, Average: 38.54)

Jono Wells, who also made a move in the off-season, was the second-highest run-scorer in the BBL last season with 501 runs in 17 matches. Although Wells is not known for hitting big boundaries, he is adept at keeping the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. If Wells is able to get into his groove early on, he should be a good addition to your HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nic Maddinson (99 BBL matches, 1869 runs, SR: 123.61)

Nic Maddinson is an experienced campaigner, having played in 99 matches with 1869 runs to his name. The Renegades captain has a BBL strike rate of 123.61 and is capable of scoring big runs. With Maddinson also being handy with the ball, he could be a viable selection in your HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee (8 BBL 2021 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 22.83)

Mark Steketee is a genuine wicket-taker in the competition with a BBL average of 24.47. He has picked 36 wickets in his last 24 innings with a strike rate of less than 18. With Steketee also being handy with the bat, he is a must-have in your HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

HEA vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson is another bonafide wicket-taker with over 100 wickets to his name in the BBL. Richardson was brilliant in the previous season as well, picking up 19 wickets in just 11 matches. With the conditions likely to suit his style of bowling, Richardson should be a viable captaincy option for your HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Max Bryant

Max Bryant looks good for a breakout season for the Heat, with Chris Lynn's departure adding more responsibility on his shoulders. Bryant has been in good nick, scoring 186 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 108.14 in the Marsh One Day Cup. Given his big-hitting prowess, Bryant should be a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Munro 390 runs in 13 matches in BBL 2021 Jono Wells 501 runs in 17 matches in BBL 2021 Tom Rogers 20 wickets in 13 matches in BBL 2021 Kane Richardson 19 wickets in 11 matches in BBL 2021 Mark Steketee 12 wickets in 8 matches in BBL 2021

HEA vs REN match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 3

Mitchell Swepson is a household name in the BBL with 53 wickets in his career. Although he has not been at his best in recent seasons, Swepson is still regarded as one of the best leg-spinners in the league. If he is able to find his rhythm early on in his spell, Swepson could be a good pick for your HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Jono Wells, Max Bryant (c)

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson, James Bazley

Bowlers: Kane Richardson (vc), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Rogers

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

: Sam Billings (vc)

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Jono Wells (c), Max Bryant

All-rounders: Andre Russell, James Bazley

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb ur Rahman

