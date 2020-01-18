HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 19th, 2020

Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 44 of BBL 2019-20 has the Brisbane Heat going up against the defending champions, Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba. In spite of having a decent roster, the Renegades have just won one game so far. With only four games remaining, the Renegades' chances of qualification are minimal with the team only playing for pride.

Their opponents, Brisbane Heat have been extremely inconsistent this season. They come into this game on the back of a loss to the Strikers and will be looking to get back into winnings ways on Sunday. With the presence of AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn in their ranks, Brisbane Heat head into the game as favourites. However, the Renegades will bank on their newfound momentum as they look to go down fighting.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HEA vs REN.

HEA vs REN Teams

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn(C), Sam Heazlett, AB de Villiers, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge, Mitch Swepson, Josh Lalor, Joe Burns

Melbourne Renegades

Daniel Christian (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Tom Cooper, Joe Mennie, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth and Marcus Harris.

Playing 11 Updates

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant has been left out of the side which paves the way for Sam Heazlett to return to the playing XI. James Pattinson too could also come into the side with Ben Laughlin likely to make way for him. The Heat will be looking to avenge a disappointing loss to the Strikers with AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn looking to tee off at the Gabba. Their middle-order hasn't looked quite comfortable with Joe Burns still finding form. Ben Cutting provides the balance in the side while Mujeeb ur Rahman will be crucial on pitch that does help the spinners.

Possible XI: Lynn(C), Heazlett, de Villiers, Renshaw, Burns, Peirson(WK), Cutting, Pattinson/Laughlin, Lalor, Mujeeb and Swepson.

Melbourne Renegades

After their first win of the season, the Renegades shouldn't be making any changes to a winning combination for this game. Shaun Marsh and Sam Harper have been consistent for the Renegades although it is the performances of Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian in the latter half of the innings that will be crucial to their fortunes. The emergence of Beau Webster has also served them well with the former Hobart Hurricanes batsman scoring 319 runs so far. With a spin heavy bowling attack, Renegades look well-equipped although much is expected from Jack Wildermuth at his home ground as they look to curtail AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn.

Possible XI: Marsh, Harris, Harper(WK), Webster, Christian (C), Nabi, Sutherland, Wildermuth, Samit, Fekete and Boyce.

Match Details

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 44

19th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

Although the previous game at the Gabba was a relatively low-scoring affair, a decent batting track awaits the two sides on Sunday. While there will be some spin on offer, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game from ball one. Pacers will revert to off-pace deliveries with pitch expected to slow down as the game progresses.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Sam Harper should get the nod over Jimmy Peirson given the form he is in this season. The Melbourne Renegades keeper has 252 runs with two fifties to his name batting in the top order. With Peirson batting down the order as well, Harper stands out as the ideal wicket-keeping option for the Dream11 team.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers couldn't get score many runs against the Adelaide Strikers on Friday. He will be itching to come up with a good performance. Along with ABD, Chris Lynn and Shaun Marsh are good picks for your Dream11 team with both the batsmen featuring in the top 10 run-scorers of the season. Beau Webster has also impressed with the bat and should be able to add to his tally of 319 on Sunday. Marcus Harris is a viable alternative to Marsh and Webster if you are looking for a differential player.

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw and Ben Cutting have done well for the Heat this season. While Renshaw has scored 261 runs, Cutting has contributed with bat and ball including a standout performance against the Hurricanes. Daniel Christian could be picked in the side as well but if you are looking for a bowling all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi could be amongst the wickets with the pitch assisting the spinners.

Bowlers: In spite of going for 47 runs in 3.5 overs in the previous game, Mujeeb ur Rahman should be picked for this game. He did impress in the Heat's previous game at the Gabba and should pick a wicket or two against the Renegades. James Pattinson is another such candidate with the pacer picking a fifer in his previous outing at the Gabba. From the Renegades side, the duo of Andrew Fekete and Cameron Boyce could turn out to be effective picks.

Captain: AB de Villiers is one of the best players in the format and showed glimpses of what he is capable of in his debut BBL match. He is the ideal pick for captaincy along with Brisbane Heat captain, Chris Lynn. Daniel Christian also found form in the previous game with three wickets with the ball. With his batting ability also coming to the fore, he is a dependable option as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Andrew Fekete and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Daniel Christian

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sam Harper, Chris Lynn, Beau Webster, AB de Villiers, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Cameron Boyce, Mujeeb ur Rahman and James Pattinson.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers