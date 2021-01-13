HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 14th, 2021

Match 39 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Brisbane Heat taking on Melbourne Renegades at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

The Brisbane Heat have recovered from their early season slump and are nicely placed on the points table. With three wins in their last four games, the Heat have a decent momentum on their side. Chris Lynn and Lewis Gregory are looking in good touch and will be vital for the team's winning chances.

The Heat will be boosted by the presence of Morne Morkel, who is available for selection against the Renegades. With a wealth of experience available to fall back on, the Heat will fancy their chances of a win in this game.

Their opponents, Melbourne Renegades come into this game on the back of a close win against the Adelaide Strikers. Although they are at the bottom of the points table, the Renegades are capable of springing a surprise with Aaron Finch due for a big knock in the BBL.

With youngsters Sam Harper and Jake Fraser-McGurk looking to make a mark, one wouldn't want to write off the Renegades' chances just yet.

The Brisbane Heat have form and momentum on their side and are thus the hot favorites heading into this game. But Chris Lynn and Co. will need to contend with a resourceful bowling attack led by Kane Richardson, which should make for a good contest at the Manuka Oval in the BBL.

Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing XI

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Joe Denly/Sam Heazlett, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley/Morne Morkel, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann and Mark Steketee

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rilee Rossouw/Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Noor Ahmad, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge and Imad Wasim

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 39

Date: 14th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval has dished out pitches which have something for both the batsmen and the bowlers in BBL 2021. It shouldn't be too different for this game with the pacers expected to get some help early on. The pitch should slow down and the spinners will have a decisive say in the outcome of the match.

Run scoring will be relatively easy in the powerplay overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, given the nature of the pitch. 160 should be par at this venue, although both teams have enough in the tank to breach the par score with ease.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Tips for HEA vs REN BBL match

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Kane Richardson and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Lewis Gregory

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, Mac Harvey, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Kane Richardson and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch