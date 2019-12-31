HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 1st, 2020

The first BBL game of 2020 features a mouthwatering clash between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat with either side looking for a crucial win on Wednesday. Although both sides made a few changes in the off-season, their position in the points table hasn't quite improved from last year. With two points each, both Heat and Scorchers will look to get one over the other at the Carrara Oval. Although they have won one game only, Brisbane Heat comes into this game on the back of a win against Sydney Sixers.

With the likes of Chris Lynn and Matt Renshaw in decent form, the Heat will count themselves as the favorites with the home conditions also suiting them. However, they face a strong Perth Scorchers side with Mitchell Marsh leading the troops this season. With two valuable points in the balance, either side will look to start the new year with a bang and hope to kickstart their campaigns. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HEA vs SCO.

Squads to choose from:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(C), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB de Villiers, Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Playing XI Updates:

Brisbane Heat:

Tom Banton is set to return with Sam Heazlett likely to make way for the Englishman. Although Max Bryant hasn't scored many runs, his ability to score quick runs should be persisted with by the management with Chris Lynn and Matt Renshaw scoring heavily in the previous game. They have a decent balance in the side as well with the inclusion of Jack Prestwidge, who can contribute with the bat as well. Their bowling unit has a lot of variety with Zahir Khan and Ben Laughlin capable of picking wickets at regular intervals. Ben Cutting is one to watch out for with the Queenslander playing as the floater in the batting unit.

Possible XI: Banton, Bryant, Lynn(C), Renshaw, Cutting, Pierson(WK), Prestwidge, Lalor, Zahir, Laughlin and Steketee/Kuhnemann.

Perth Scorchers:

No changes are expected from the Scorchers in spite of a loss in the previous game to the Sydney Sixers. Their batting and bowling units haven't clicked as a unit. Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis are in decent form with the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft also scoring some runs in the previous games. Much like their opponents, they have a good bowling attack as well. With Chris Jordan and Jhye Richardson slowly finding their feet with the ball, Scorchers will fancy their chances of a second win in BBL 2019-20.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Bancroft, Marsh(C), Turner, Green, Agar, Jordan, Fawad, Kelly, and Jhye.

Match Details:

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 18

1st January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report:

Another high scoring game is on the cards at the Carrara Oval with scores of over 170 being a common occurrence. With some turn on offer for the tweakers, either side will look to unleash the likes of Fawad Ahmed and Zahir Khan on Wednesday. Although the team batting first has won both games at this venue in BBL 2019-20, chasing would be the ideal choice with the ball coming on better under lights.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton is the ideal choice ahead of Josh Inglis with the Englishman already scoring a rapid fifty for the Heat at this very venue. Although Inglis is in decent form himself, Banton's ability to score at a quicker rate makes him worth-while options for this game.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn's whirlwind knock against the Sydney Sixers holds him in good stead as he is picked in the fantasy team along with Liam Livingstone. Ashton Turner is another Scorchers batsman who is a dependable pick for this game. Although Turner has grown in leaps and bounds over the years, he isn't in the best of forms in BBL 2019-20. One can even opt for Cameron Bancroft as a viable alternative to Turner.

Allrounders: Perth Scorchers' only win of the season came on the back of a Mitch Marsh fifty against the Renegades. Another such performance is on the cards from the Perth Scorchers captain as he is one of the first names in the team for this game. Along with him, the in-form Matt Renshaw is a decent pick as well with the southpaw scoring 125 runs in three games so far in the middle order. As for the third spot in the allrounders section, one of Ben Cutting or Ashton Agar should fit the bill.

Bowlers: A number of quality options are on offer although the duo of Fawad Ahmed and Ben Laughlin stand out as the best options. While Fawad's leg-spin is always a genuine wicket-taking threat, Ben Laughlin should pick a wicket or two as he nears the milestone of 100 BBL wickets. Jhye Richardson and Chris Jordan are decent picks as well while Zahir Khan is one to keep an eye on with the Afghan showing glimpses of what he is capable of against the Stars and Sixers.

Captain: Chris Lynn and Liam Livingstone are two of the most destructive batsmen in BBL 2019-20. Both of them have scored a fifty each and boast of a strike rate in excess of 200. They are the ideal options for captaincy for this game while one could also opt for Tom Banton with the Englishman scoring a fifty in his previous visit to the Carrara Oval.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Mitch Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Ben Laughlin, and Zahir Khan. Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Matt Renshaw, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Jhye Richardson, and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Tom Banton