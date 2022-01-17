HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 53

The Brisbane Heat (HEA) will take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) in the 53rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Monday.

The Brisbane Heat are almost out of the running for a place in the playoffs and currently occupy the penultimate position in the BBL11 points table. They lost their previous encounter against the Melbourne Stars by eight wickets. The Brisbane Heat have had to chop and change their team frequently due to COVID-related absences and have struggled for consistency this season. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have been the most well-oiled units in the BBL. They are atop the table and are likely to retain their position until the conclusion of the league stage.

HEA vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

HEA XI

Nathan McSweeney, Chris Lynn (c), Ben Duckett, Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

SCO XI

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff

Match Details

HEA vs SCO, BBL 2021-22, Match 53

Date and Time: 17th January, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The track at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne is tailor-made for batters, who are expected to score runs at a brisk rate here. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lines and lengths in order to stem the flow of runs and pick up wickets. Batting first should be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

Today’s HEA vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett is Brisbane Heat’s top run-scorer in the BBL this season. Duckett has scored 293 runs in 10 matches, with his highest score being 78.

Batters

Kurtis Patterson has stepped up his game in the absence of captain Colin Munro. He has managed 300 runs, including three half-centuries, in the BBL so far at an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 142.85.

Chris Lynn has had a sub-par season so far compared to his usual high standards. However, one can never count him out. Lynn is, after all, the highest scorer in the history of the BBL.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh's return is expected to bolster the Perth Scorchers side. He has been one of the most in-form white-ball cricketers over the past few months. Marsh has smacked 255 runs at an average of 85, while also picking up four wickets. He can prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your SCO vs HEA Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Andrew Tye is vital bowler for the Perth Scorchers. He has picked up 19 wickets in 13 matches and has best figures of 3/17.

Top 5 best players to pick in HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Tye (SCO) – 678 points

Ashton Agar (SCO) – 643 points

James Bazley (HEA) – 506 points

Mitchell Marsh (SCO) – 504 points

Kurtis Patterson (SCO) - 483 points

Important stats for HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Tye: 55 runs and 19 wickets

Mitchell Marsh: 255 runs and 4 wickets

Ben Duckett: 293 runs

Chris Lynn: 189 runs

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner, Chris Lynn, Ashton Agar, James Bazley, Mitchell Marsh, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Swepson

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. Vice-captain: Ashton Agar.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, Chris Lynn, Ashton Agar, James Bazley, Mitchell Marsh, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee, Jason Behrendorff

Captain: Andrew Tye. Vice-captain: Kurtis Patterson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar