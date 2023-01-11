HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 37

The 37th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

The Scorchers have been one of the teams to beat this season with six wins in eight matches. Despite the duo of Faf du Plessis and Jhye Richardson being unavailable, the Scorchers' depth has shone in recent matches with the likes of Cameron Bancroft and Andrew Tye impressing the most.

As the Scorchers eye a table-topping win, they come across a Brisbane Heat side that should welcome Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne into the side. They will be desperate for a win as they launch a late surge for a top-four finish. With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an entertaining game is on the cards in Brisbane.

HEA vs SCO Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 37

The Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will square off in the 37th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 2:10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs SCO, BBL 2022-23, Match 37

Date and Time: 11th January 2023, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HEA vs SCO pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 37

The Gabba has been a good batting track this season with the average first-innings score being 195. Pace has historically been successful at the Gabba, with pacers also accounting for 78 percent of the wickets this season in the BBL. There should be extra bounce and pace for the pacers, making it slightly more difficult for batters in the powerplay. Both matches this season have been won by teams batting first, enticing teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Record at the Gabba in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 195

2nd-innings score: 185

HEA vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

Colin Munro and Sam Billings' stints with the Heat have come to an end.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley/Max Bryant, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

Ashton Agar should return to the side.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Stevie Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (8 matches, 246 runs, SR: 151.85)

Josh Inglis has been the Perth Scorchers' best batter this season with 246 runs at a strike rate of 151.85. Inglis has been brilliant against both pace and spin, often scoring quick runs in the middle overs. With Inglis likely to bat at No. 4 for the Scorchers, he can be backed as part of your HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khawaja (59 BBL innings, 1818 runs, Average: 34.30)

Usman Khawaja is set to make a return to the BBL after a mammoth hundred against South Africa in the third Test. He has a decent record in BBL cricket, scoring 1818 runs at an average of 34.30. With the southpaw in good form and capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, Khawaja is a top pick for your HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 18.10)

Michael Neser has been the go-to bowler for the Heat with 10 wickets in seven matches. He is averaging 18.10 with the ball, impressing with the new ball in particular. Neser has come up with handy knocks down the order as well, making him a must-have in your HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Andrew Tye (8 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 15.50)

Andrew Tye has been in sensational form in the BBL, picking up 16 wickets in eight matches this season. While he has been a touch expensive, Tye is averaging 15.50, making up for Jhye Richardson's absence. With Tye's death-bowling skills likely to come into play at the venue, he is another must-have in your HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

HEA vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Mark Steketee

Mark Steketee has had his moments in the BBL this season with 10 wickets in seven innings. While he has a season economy of 9.93, Steketee is averaging 25 with the ball. With Steketee capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has looked in pristine touch this season with 124 runs in three innings so far. He is also striking at 140.91 and comes into the game on the back of a fifty against the Heat at the Perth Stadium. With Bancroft boasting a fine record against the Heat, he is a top captaincy choice in your HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Usman Khawaja 1818 runs in 59 BBL innings Ashton Turner 217 runs in 8 matches Cameron Bancroft 124 runs in 3 matches Michael Neser 10 wickets in 7 matches Andrew Tye 16 wickets in 8 matches

HEA vs SCO match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 37

Marnus Labuschagne is set to return to BBL action after his Test duties came to an end. Labuschagne has been decent in recent seasons for the Heat with 179 runs in 7 innings. He has also been used regularly with the ball, increasing his fantasy value. Given his form this Australian summer, Labuschagne could be a game-changing selection in your HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis (c)

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Mark Steketee (vc), Mitchell Swepson

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Usman Khawaja (c), Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft (vc), Stevie Eskinazi

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes