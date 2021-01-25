HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 26th, 2021

In the 54th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Brisbane Heat will face the Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

The Perth Scorchers have already qualified for the BBL final. Their power-packed batting unit has been in fine form, and courtesy Jhye Richardson's chart-topping bowling performances, the Scorchers look well on course for a successful BBL campaign.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat will be desperate for a win in this fixture, as their hopes of a top-five finish rest on this BBL game's result.

Despite possessing a well-balanced roster, Chris Lynn and co have only won six of their 13 BBL games this season. However, with Marnus Labuschagne finding his radar in the previous game, the Heat will fancy their chances in this BBL fixture.

Although the Scorchers hold all the aces in this game, the Heat's superior depth in both batting and bowling should make for an enticing contest. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking BBL game could beckon at the Adelaide Oval.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing 11s

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Morne Morkel.

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 54

Date: 26th January 2021, at 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

While there is some rain on the forecast, there could be a shortened game on Tuesday.

There should be ample swing on offer for the pacers, while the spinners are also likely to have a say in the proceedings.

Wickets in hand could be crucial to either side's fortunes, and run-scoring could be relatively easy early on. Both teams will look to bat first and post a total of around 150-160, which would be par at this venue..

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner, Joe Denly, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Jhye Richardson, Mark Steketee, Fawad Ahmed and Mitchell Swepson.

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner, Joe Denly, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Jhye Richardson, Mark Steketee, Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: Joe Denly.