HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 34

The 34th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Tuesday.

The Sixers are the team to beat at the moment with just one loss in eight games this season. Although they have encountered some personnel concerns, the Sixers have overcome them, courtesy of their deep and well-balanced roster. But they face an upbeat Brisbane Heat side who come into the game on the back of a big win over the Hurricanes. Jimmy Peirson and co. will be looking to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture to the Sixers, adding another level of intrigue to this much-awaited clash.

HEA vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan and Steve O'Keefe

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie, Matt Kuhnemann and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Match Details

HEA vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Match 34

Date and Time: 4th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Carrara Oval is a decent one to bat on despite there being help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Although the fast bowlers should get some swing early on, the ball should skid through nicely off the deck. The spinners should also come into play as the match progresses, given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s HEA vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe hasn't really fired in the last few days, but he still tops the run-scoring charts in the Sixers' set-up. The wicketkeeper-batter has the range of shots to succeed at the Carrara Oval, which should give him the nod over Jimmy Peirson, who hasn't been in the best of form of late.

Batter

Chris Lynn: Although Chris Lynn is one of the biggest hitters in the competition, he hasn't been able to translate his potential into numbers this season. Lynn has decent experience of playing at the Carrara Oval, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Sean Abbott: The previous HEA vs SIX fixture saw Sean Abbott deliver with both the bat and ball, putting in a performance for the ages. The star all-rounder has been in brilliant form with the ball lately. And given his experience, he is a must-have in your HEA vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rehman: Mujeeb Ur Rehman bounced back into wicket-taking form in the Heat's previous game, picking up three wickets against the Hurricanes. His variations should hold him in good stead. With his form coming into play as well, Mujeeb is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 489 points

Sean Abbott (SIX) - 484 points

Xavier Bartlett (HEA) - 471 points

Important stats for HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 295 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 49.17

Mark Steketee - 10 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 15.40

Sean Abbott - 12 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 11.67

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sam Heazlett, Sean Abbott, James Bazley, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, James Bazley, Steve O'Keefe, Hayden Kerr, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Xavier Bartlett

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

Edited by Samya Majumdar