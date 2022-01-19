HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 36

The 36th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Sydney Sixers are on course for a three-peat but will want to shrug off their defeat to the Strikers with a morale-boosting win against the Heat. However, the Heat bare a new look with the addition of Marnus Labuschagne, tilting the odds in their favor. Chris Lynn and co. will be keen to end their season on a high. With home conditions also favoring them, the Heat will fancy their chances. With some of the best players in the BBL like Josh Philippe and Mark Steketee set for action, a cracking game beckons at the Gabba to kickstart a triple-header Wednesday in the BBL.

HEA vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk/Justin Avendano, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser

Match Details

HEA vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Match 36

Date and Time: 19th January 2022, 7:35 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Gabba with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters, meanwhile, will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions with runscoring being easier against the brand new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss. Although 160 should be a good total at this venue, the two teams are well and truly capable of going above and beyond.

Today’s HEA vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has been in decent form this season, scoring over 400 runs at the top of the Sixers' batting unit. Although Philippe hasn't been at his fluent best in recent games, he is a good player of both pace and spin, making him a good addition to your HEA vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn has had a torrid season for the Heat, unable to score runs freely at the top of the order. The explosive opener will be keen to end the season on a high. Given his experience and ability to score quick runs, Lynn should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott is one of the best bowlers in the competition and among a select few to have picked up over 100 wickets in BBL history. The last time Abbott played against the Heat, he put in a performance for the ages, clinching a last-ball win for the Sixers. With his wicket-taking ability bound to come into play, Abbott is a must-have in your HEA vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson: Mitchell Swepson has been in decent form with the ball, churning out economical spells with a few wickets to show for his efforts as well. With the conditions at the Gabba bound to help the spinners, Swepson should pick up a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 710 points

Sean Abbott (SIX) - 654 points

James Bazley (HEA) - 515 points

Important stats for HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 406 runs in 13 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 36.91

Sam Heazlett - 265 runs in 13 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 22.08

Sean Abbott - 15 wickets in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 16.40

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Swepson and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Ben Duckett, Max Bryant, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Swepson and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

Edited by Samya Majumdar