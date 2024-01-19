HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Match 41

The 41st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 will see Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Carrara Stadium in Carrara on Friday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the first playoff match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 as the top teams from the points table will compete to reach the final. Brisbane Heat topped the points table with seven wins, while Sydney Sixers won six matches.

Predicting the winner in such nail-biting matches is always difficult, but according to head-to-head record and current form, Brisbane Heat is expected to win.

HEA vs SIX Match Details

The 41st match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 19 at the Carrara Stadium in Carrara. The game is set to take place at 2:10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs SIX, Match 41

Date and Time: 19th January 2023, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Stadium, Carrara

Pitch Report

The pitch at Carrara Stadium in Carrara is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. While pacers will enjoy the bounce in the initial overs, the middle and death overs are dominated by batters.

HEA vs SIX Form Guide

HEA - Won seven of their last 10 matches

SIX - Won six of their last 10 matches

HEA vs SIX Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney (c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

SIX Playing XI

James Vince will miss the playoff matches since his stint for Big Bash League 2023 is over.

Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Peirson

J Peirson is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Brisbane Heat whenever he gets a chance and is expected to perform well in today's match. J Philippe is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Hughes

J Brown and D Hughes are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. M Bryant is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Walter

M Neser and P Walter are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Henriques is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

X Bartlett

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are X Bartlett and B Dwarshuis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. J Bird is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HEA vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

P Walter

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make P Walter the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 515 points in the last eight matches.

X Bartlett

X Bartlett is playing like a beast as he is taking wickets in almost every match. He loves performing against Sydney Sixers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 569 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs SIX, Match 41

M Neser

X Bartlett

P Walter

M Henriques

B Dwarshuis

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: J Peirson

Batters: D Hughes, J Brown

All-rounders: M Henriques, J Edwards, P Walter, M Neser

Bowlers: X Bartlett, J Bird, S Johnson, B Dwarshuis

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Peirson, J Philippe

Batters: D Hughes, J Brown, M Bryant

All-rounders: M Henriques, P Walter, M Neser

Bowlers: X Bartlett, J Bird, B Dwarshuis