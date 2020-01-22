HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 23rd, 2020

As the competition for the playoff places intensifies, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers face each other in Match 49 on Thursday. Both teams are firmly in the race for the knockout spots although five points separate them in the points table.

The Heat will be looking to get over their freak loss to the Renegades after they lost ten wickets for just 36 runs after a great start. They will be looking to bounce back into winning ways at the expense of Sydney Sixers although it isn't an easy task.

The Sixers come into this game on the back of a brilliant win against the Stars and welcome back a couple of international stars as well. With the likes of Steve Smith and AB de Villiers pitted against one another, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HEA vs SIX.

HEA vs SIX Teams:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Swepson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques (C), Steve Smith, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk and James Vince

Playing 11 Updates:

Brisbane Heat:

Marnus Labuschagne is back for the Heat and is set to feature for the first time in BBL 2019-20. He should slot in for Joe Burns while the rest of the side remains unchanged. Sam Heazlett and Chris Lynn will bat at the top of the order with Labuschagne likely to bat at number four. AB de Villiers and Matt Renshaw are in decent form while the Heat possess ample batting depth. James Pattinson will lead the bowling attack alongside Ben Laughlin, who wasn't completely fired for the Heat. Mitch Swepson and Mujeeb ur Rahman will be key on a wicket that should be helpful for the spinners.

Possible XI: Lynn(C), Heazlett, de Villiers, Labuschagne, Renshaw, Cutting, Peirson(WK), Laughlin, Pattinson, Swepson and Mujeeb

Sydney Sixers:

Former Australian captain, Steve Smith is set to play his first BBL game over three seasons as he is included in the thirteen man squad for this game. Justin Avendano will make way for Smith in what should be the only change they make after a brilliant win against the Stars. Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes have blown hot and cold this season although Vince and Henriques' knocks against the Stars earlier in the week should bode well for them in the long run. Jordan Silk will take up the finisher's role with Tom Curran also revelling in the death overs with the bat. With two experienced spinners in their ranks, the Sixers look well-equipped to restrict the likes of Lynn and AB de Villiers in this crucial game.

Possible XI: Hughes, Philippe (WK), Smith, Vince, Henriques(C), Silk, Curran, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Lyon and Bird.

Match Details:

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 49

23rd January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Brisbane has something for both the batsmen and bowlers with 165-170 being a very competitive total. The spinners have enjoyed bowling here with Brisbane Heat consistently using Matt Renshaw as the third spinner in the middle order. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss with either side looking for a win on Thursday.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe is regarded by many as a future Australian international and it is easy to see why. The Sixers keeper has 288 runs to his name, including two fifties, in BBL 2019-20. He is good behind the stumps and is to be preferred ahead of Jimmy Peirson, who bats quite deep down the Brisbane Heat batting unit.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers' arrival in the BBL was much-awaited by the Heat but the South African hasn't exactly fired so far in his three outings. He will be looking to make amends on Thursday and should be picked alongside Chris Lynn and James Vince.

Another viable option would be Steve Smith, who comes into this game on the back of a stellar tour of India, where he scored 229 runs in two innings. If credits are an issue, Sam Heazlett is a decent alternative to Lynn, although Lynn's previous outing against the Sixers should hold him in good stead.

Allrounders: Marnus Labuschagne is in the form of his life with the new Brisbane Heat arrival scoring a fifty in the recently concluded ODI series in India. While Labuschagne should get some runs in the middle order, Moises Henriques and Tom Curran also warranty a place in the side.

While Curran is the Sixers' best bet with the ball, Henriques blazing knock of 72 off just 31 balls against the Stars should make him a popular choice for this game. Matt Renshaw is a viable alternative as well with the south-paw expected to bowl an over or two as well in the powerplay overs.

Bowlers: James Pattinson and Ben Dwarshuis are must-haves in the side with their recent performances strengthening their case. Pattinson has picked a fifer at this venue against the Strikers while Dwarshuis' match-winning spell of 2/20 in a rain-curtailed game should give him the nod over Jackson Bird. With spin expected to play a part at the Gabba, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Steve O'Keefe are viable options while Nathan Lyon's experience could also come in handy if he is selected in the fantasy team.

Captain: AB de Villiers is one of the best batsmen in world cricket although he has scored only 44 runs in three outings so far. Nevertheless, he should find himself amongst the runs against a formidable Sixers bowling attack. He is a viable pick for captaincy along with the likes of Steve Smith and Josh Philippe, whose good form should serve him well on Thursday.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Philippe, Chris Lynn, James Vince, AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Dwarshuis, James Pattinson, Steve O'Keefe and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Philippe, Sam Heazlett, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Matt Renshaw, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe, James Pattinson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith