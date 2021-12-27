HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) lock horns with the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

The Melbourne Stars have blown hot and cold this season with two wins in three games. The Stars will be keen to return to winning ways after coming up short against the Hurricanes over the weekend. However, they face an upbeat Brisbane Heat side who dismantled the Strikers in their previous outing and will be keen to sustain their momentum with another such performance. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Gabba.

HEA vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russell, Boudy Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Qais Ahmad and Adam Zampa

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Liam Guthrie/Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Match Details

HEA vs STA, BBL 2021-22, Match 23

Date and Time: 27th December 2021, 3:35 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous round, the pitch at the Gabba is a good one to bat on under the lights. Although the new ball should do a bit early on, it should skid nicely on to the bat. The batters will look to attack the bowling in the powerplay phase, with the bowlers likely to take the pace off as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s HEA vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett put in a player-of-the-match performance, scoring a fine fifty against the Adelaide Strikers. The southpaw will be keen to continue his form in Heat's middle order and given his ability to score quick runs, he is a good addition to your HEA vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is due for a big knock at the top of the Melbourne Stars batting unit with the burly all-rounder yet to score a fifty this season. Stoinis is well and truly capable of teeing off and given his track-record in this league, you wouldn't want to ignore him ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is set to play his final game of the season for the Melbourne Stars and will be eager to end his campaign on a high. The West Indian all-rounder has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball, which should make him a good addition to your HEA vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee has picked up a few wickets since returning to the Brisbane Heat set-up, holding his own in the powerplay and death overs. Steketee has been decent with the bat as well, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HEA vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Xavier Bartlett (HEA) - 272 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA) - 304 points

James Bazley (HEA) - 275 points

Important stats for HEA vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell - 175 runs in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 150.86

Sam Heazlett - 174 runs in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 43.50

Boudy Couch - 7 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 20.00

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Max Bryant, Andre Russell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Mark Steketee and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Max Bryant, Andre Russell, Boudy Couch, Adam Zampa, Mark Steketee and Liam Guthrie

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-captain: Max Bryant

Edited by Samya Majumdar