HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 1

The 1st match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Brisbane Heat (HEA) squaring off against Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday, December 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The tournament opener will be played between two of the bottom placed teams of BBL 2022. Melbourne Stars won 7 of their 14 matches of BBL 2022, while Brisbane Heat won only 3 of their 14 matches. Now they will try their best to start the 2023 season on the right note.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still Brisbane Heat look a tough opponent and might win the match.

HEA vs STA Match Details

The 1st match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 7 at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs STA, Match 1

Date and Time: 7th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Gabba Stadium, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gabba Stadium in Brisbane is completely new and unused. The last T20I match was played back in 2022 between England and New Zealand, where batters and pacers dominated.

HEA vs STA Form Guide

HEA - Will be playing their first match

STA - Will be playing their first match

HEA vs STA Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Will Prestige, Josh Brown, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

STA Playing XI

Haris Rauf is unavailable

Sam Harper (wk), Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Dawson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Scott Boland

HEA vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Billings

S Billings is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He plays well for the Melbourne Stars team whenever he gets chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. S Harper is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Labuschagne

T Fraser and M Labuschagne are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. U Khawaja is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Maxwell

M Stoinis and G Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Neser is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Coulter Nile

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Johnson and N Coulter Nile. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. X Bartlett is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HEA vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Maxwell

Since the pitch is expected to help the batters and might help spinners in middle overs, you can make G Maxwell the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match.

M Neser

M Neser can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Melbourne Stars and can perform well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs STA, Match 1

G Maxwell

M Neser

M Stoinis

M Labuschagne

N Coulter Nile

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: U Khawaja, T Fraser, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Neser, N Renshaw, I Wasim

Bowlers: N Coulter Nile, S Johnson

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: U Khawaja, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Neser, N Renshaw

Bowlers: N Coulter Nile, S Johnson, S Boland, X Bartlett