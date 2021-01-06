HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 7th, 2021

Match 32 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Melbourne Stars taking on the Brisbane Heat at the Carrara Oval on Thursday.

BBL 2019-20 runners-up Melbourne Stars have blown hot and cold this season, owing to personnel concerns. However, they are firmly in the hunt for a top-five finish with star all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis looking in sublime touch with the bat.

They have momentum on their side following a close win against the Hurricanes earlier in the week. But they will need the likes of Hilton Cartwright and Andre Fletcher to come up with the goods as the tournament enters its business end.

Their opponents, Brisbane Heat, are in fine form themselves with two consecutive wins in BBL 2021. Jimmy Peirson has led the side admirably well in recent games, although he is set to take a back seat following the return of Chris Lynn.

Lynn's inclusion adds much-needed firepower at the top of the order, with Jack Wildermuth and Lewis Gregory capable of coming up with big hits at the backend of the innings.

Given how Mark Steketee and Mujeeb ur Rehman have gone about things off late, the Heat would fancy their chances of yet another win in their home state of Queensland.

While the Stars hold the advantage given their superior depth in the batting department, the Heat have shown what they are capable of in recent games and should prove to be a handful for Maxwell and co.

With either side looking to boost their playoff chances, a nerve-wracking game awaits at the Carrara Oval in BBL 2021.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Predicted Playing 11

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mark Steketee

Melbourne Stars

Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 32

Date: January 7, 2021, at 3:50 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

The Carrara Oval has served up spicy wickets with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers in BBL 2021. The ball should come onto the bat nicely in the initial phases after which the pitch is likely to slow down.

The spinners will ideally get some turn off the surface, while the fast bowlers will possibly revert to off-pace deliveries. Batting first should be the preferred option for both BBL teams upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a competitive total at this venue.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BBL 2021 HEA vs STA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Hilton Cartwright, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Marcus Stoinis, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Hatcher and Adam Zampa

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Lewis Gregory

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Nick Larkin, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Liam Hatcher and Adam Zampa

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis