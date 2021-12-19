HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 14

The 14th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has Sydney Thunder (THU) taking on Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

After a slow start to their BBL campaign, the Brisbane Heat registered a thumping win over the Renegades. As they host their first BBL game of the season, the Heat will be looking to sustain their momentum. However, they face a strong Sydney Thunder side who have blown hot and cold this season. Despite two losses to the Melbourne Stars, the Thunder will fancy their chances against the Heat, paving the way for a cracking contest in Brisbane.

HEA vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Sam Whiteman, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew and Saqib Mahmood

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Tom Abell, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Xavier Bartlett

Match Details

HEA vs THU, BBL 2021-22, Match 14

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

A cracking game beckons at the Gabba with a good batting track awaiting the two sides. The pacers should get extra bounce and movement off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. There should be some turn available as well for the spinners. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HEA vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing in this format, scoring some vital runs in the middle order. Apart from his explosiveness, he is a good option against spin, making him a good addition to your HEA vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has underwhelmed in the BBL, failing to convert his starts into big ones. But he remains one of the best batters in the competition and given his ability to score big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been earmarked as the designated finisher for the Thunder, a role he is still finding his feet in. However, he provides enough value with the ball to warranty a place in your HEA vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee is back in the Heat set-up with the Queenslander being one of their best bowlers last season. He is likely to start off as an X-Factor sub and then come into play although he should use his death-bowling skills to good effect, making him a decent addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (THU)

Chris Lynn (HEA)

Mujeeb ur Rehman (HEA)

Important stats for HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Alex Ross - 155 runs in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 146.23

James Bazley - 4 wickets in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 18.25

Tanveer Sangha - 5 wickets in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 14.20

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs THU Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Sam Billings, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Tom Abell, James Bazley, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Ben Duckett.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Tom Abell, James Bazley, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

Edited by Samya Majumdar