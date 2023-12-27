HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Brisbane Heat (HEA) squaring off against Sydney Thunders (THU) at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Sydney Thunders have won one of their last three matches. On the other hand, the Brisbane Heat are leading the points table as they have won three of their previous four matches.

While it is difficult to predict the winner in such matches, the Brisbane Heat look like tough opponents and might win.

HEA vs THU Match Details

The 16th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 27 at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. It is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST.

You can follow the live score & commentary of the game in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs THU, Match 16

Date and Time: December 27, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Gabba Stadium, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gabba Stadium in Brisbane supports both bowlers and batters. It is a high-scoring venue, and pacers are crucial here in death overs. The last T20I match played here was back in November 2022 between England and New Zealand. A total of 338 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

HEA vs THU Form Guide

HEA - Won three of their last four matches

THU - Won one of their last three matches

HEA vs THU Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Billings (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Colin Munro, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Brown, Matt Renshaw, Nathan McSweeney

THU Playing XI

No injury updates

Oliver Davies, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Jason Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher

HEA vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Billings

S Billings is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. C Bancroft is another good pick.

Batters

C Munro

C Munro and O Davies are the best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. A Hales is also a good pick.

All-rounders

P Walter

D Sams and P Walter are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Neser is another good pick.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Khan and M Swepson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. X Bartlett is another good pick.

HEA vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

P Walter

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make P Walter the captain of your team. He has earned 244 points in the last three matches.

D Sams

D Sams can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against the Brisbane Heat and will bat at the upper-middle order while also completing his quota of overs. He has earned 216 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs THU, Match 16

M Neser

D Sams

Z Khan

P Walter

C Munro

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Match Expert Tips

When building a team, you should keep in mind that the pitch is expected to be good for batters. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings, C Bancroft

Batters: C Munro

All-rounders: D Short, D Sams, C Green, M Renshaw, P Walter

Bowlers: X Bartlett, M Swepson, Z Khan

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Bancroft

Batters: C Munro

All-rounders: D Short, D Sams, M Renshaw, P Walter

Bowlers: X Bartlett, M Swepson, Z Khan, M Kuhnemann, T Sangha