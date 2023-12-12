HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 6

The 6th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Brisbane Heat (HEA) squaring off against Sydney Thunders (THU) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sydney Thunders ended their BBL 2022 in third position with nine wins in their fourteen matches. They will look forward to starting their BBL 2023 journey on a positive note. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the tournament.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, Sydney Thunders look like a tough opponent and might win the match.

HEA vs THU Match Details

The 6th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 12 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs THU, Match 6

Date and Time: 12th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval in Canberra supports both bowlers and batters. The last T20I match here was played back in October 2022 between England and Australia. A total of 348 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

HEA vs THU Form Guide

HEA - W L

THU - Will be playing their first match

HEA vs THU Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Usman Khawaja, Sam Billings (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett

THU Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Cameron Bancroft, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Jason Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Zaman- Khan, Gurinder Sandhu

HEA vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Billings

S Billings is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. M Gilkes is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Warner

C Munro and D Warner are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. U Khawaja is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Neser

D Sams and M Neser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Swepson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Sandhu and M Swepson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. X Bartlett is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HEA vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

M Neser

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make M Neser the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He took 2 wickets in the last match and also batted in the middle order.

D Sams

D Sams can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Brisbane Heat and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He will bat at the top order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs THU, Match 6

M Neser

D Sams

D Warner

M Swepson

C Munro

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: U Khawaja, C Munro, M Labuschagne, D Warner

All-rounders: D Short, D Sams, C Green

Bowlers: X Bartlett, M Swepson, G Sandhu

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Gilkes

Batters: U Khawaja, C Munro, D Warner

All-rounders: D Short, D Sams, C Green, P Walter

Bowlers: N McAndrew, M Swepson, G Sandhu