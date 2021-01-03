HEA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 4th, 2021

Match 28 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has the Brisbane Heat taking on the Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval on Monday.

Table-toppers Sydney Thunder are on a roll in BBL 2020 with five wins in six games. Openers Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja have been in sublime form, while their bowling unit has also come up with fine performances.

The breakout star of this year's BBL - Tanveer Sangha - has added much-needed variety to their attack, with Adam Milne and Daniel Sams also complimenting each other well.

With a well-balanced side in their ranks, the Sydney Thunder would be eyeing another win to further strenghten their chances of a playoff spot in BBL 2020.

Their opponents, Brisbane Heat, come into this clash on the back of a stunning win against Sydney Sixers.

Despite Chris Lynn being injured, Jimmy Peirson has led the side admirably, with Jack Wildermuth and Lewis Gregory paving the way with their all-round skills.

The arrivals of Joe Burns and Joe Denly will add strength to their batting unit. While young James Bazley coming up with handy knocks in the death overs should also help.

The Heat wouldn't look back too fondly on the reverse fixture, with Daniel Sams having single-handedly pulled off a majestic chase.

Brisbane Heat will head into this game as the clear underdogs against a star-studded Thunder side eyeing a sixth consecutive win in the BBL.

With both teams boasting of a resourceful squad, another cracking game awaits at the Bellerive Oval in BBL 2020.

BBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Predicted Playing 11

Brisbane Heat

Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Jimmy Peirson (C&WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett and Matt Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Adam Milne and Nathan McAndrew

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 28

Date: January 4, 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on offer at the Bellerive Oval with 160-170 being the par score at this venue. While the ball should skid on nicely to the bat, the bowlers should enjoy movement off the surface.

The spinners will have a say in this game with extra bounce favoring them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, as the pitch is likely to play better under lights at the Bellerive Oval.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BBL 2020: HEA vs THU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Peirson, M Bryant, J Denly, U Khawaja, C Ferguson, J Wildermuth, L Gregory, D Sams, X Bartlett, T Sangha and N McAndrew

Captain: U Khawaja, Vice-Captain: D Sams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Billings, M Bryant, J Denly, U Khawaja, A Hales, J Wildermuth, L Gregory, D Sams, M ur Rehman, T Sangha and N McAndrew

Captain: U Khawaja, Vice-Captain: J Denly