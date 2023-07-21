HH vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 League, Match 1

The first match of the Zimbabwe T10 League will see the Harare Hurricanes (HH) square off against the Bulawayo Braves (BB) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday, July 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HH vs BB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The Bulawayo Braves have various in-form players who can help them in this tournament.

The Harare Hurricanes will give it their all to win the match, but the Bulawayo Braves are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HH vs BB Match Details

The first match of the Zimbabwe T10 League will be played on July 21 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HH vs BB, Match 1

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Pacers may play an important role in this match. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

HH vs BB Form Guide

HH - Will be playing their first match

BB - Will be playing their first match

HH vs BB Probable Playing XI

HH Playing XI

No injury updates

Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa (wk), Regis Chakbva, Eoin Morgan (c), D Ferreira, Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Pathan, C Mpofu, S Sreesanth, and Luke Jongwe.

BB Playing XI

No injury updates

J Gumbie, Ben McDermott (wk), Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (c), Ashton Turner, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Tymal Mills, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Patrick Dooley, and T Ahmed.

HH vs BB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B McDermott

B McDermott is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. R Uthappa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Lewis

A Turner and E Lewis are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. E Morgan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

M Nabi and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Pathan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Ur Rehman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Ahmed and M Ur Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Mills is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HH vs BB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

E Lewis

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Lewis as he will bat in the top order and is a destructive T10 player. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HH vs BB, Match 1

M Nabi

M Ur Rehman

S Raza

B McDermott

E Lewis

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: B McDermott, R Uthappa

Batters: E Lewis

All-rounders: M Nabi, S Raza, I Pathan, R Burl

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, T Ahmed, T Mills, Sreesanth

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: B McDermott, R Uthappa

Batters: E Lewis, A Turner

All-rounders: M Nabi, S Raza, I Pathan, S Patel

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, T Mills, Sreesanth