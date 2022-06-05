HH vs ZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 4

Halar Heroes will take on the Zalawad Royals in the fourth match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

Halar Heroes have made an impressive start to their Saurashtra T20 campaign in 2022. They won their first match against the Kutch Warriors by 43 runs, with the batting unit doing a fine job. They are currently at top of the table.

Meanwhile, Zalawad Royals also recorded a winning start to their campaign. They got the better of the Sorath Lions by six wickets. However, they failed to sustain the winning momentum and lost their following match.

HH vs ZR Probable Playing 11 Today

HH XI

Arpit Vasavada (c), Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel (wk), Kishan Parmar, Aryandev Jhala, Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Sunil Yadav, Kuldeep Sharma

ZR XI

Aezaz Kothariya, Hetvik Kotak, Sheldon Jackson (wk)(c), Ansh Gosai, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kamlesh Makvana, Chetan Sakariya, Suresh Tamil, Samar Gajjar, Aditya Jadeja

Match Details

HH vs SUS, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 5th June, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 150 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s HH vs ZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Jackson is a wonderful glovesman and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He impressed with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. He has scored 98 runs so far.

Batters

A Kothariya is a talented cricketer who will be hoping to show his worth here. He has scored 47 runs in two games and will be hoping to come up with a bigger contribution.

All-rounders

S Gajjar is a talented all-rounder who is influential in both the batting and bowling departments. He has taken two wickets thus far.

Bowlers

D Jadeja has had a massive impact with his spin bowling. He picked up three wickets in the first match against the Kutch Warriors.

C Sakariya was a major revelation in IPL 2021. He has picked up just a single wicket here and will be looking to have a much bigger impact.

Top 5 best players to pick in HH vs ZR Dream11 prediction team

S Jackson (ZR) – 145 points

S Patel (HH) – 130 points

D Jadeja (HH) – 105 points

A Kothariya (ZR) – 77 points

S Gajjar (ZR) – 74 points

Important stats for HH vs ZR Dream11 prediction team

S Jackson: 98 runs

S Patel: 81 runs

D Jadeja: 3 wickets

S Gajjar: 6 runs and 2 wickets

C Sakariya: 1 wicket

HH vs ZR Dream11 Prediction Today

HH vs ZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, S Patel, A Kothariya, H Kotak, H Jadeja, S Gajjar, A Vasavada, D Jadeja, S Yadav, K Makvana, C Sakariya

Captain: S Jackson, Vice-Captain: S Patel

HH vs ZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, S Patel, C Sisodiya, J Gohil, A Kothariya, H Kotak, H Jadeja, S Gajjar, D Jadeja, S Yadav, C Sakariya

Captain: S Gajjar, Vice-Captain: D Jadeja

